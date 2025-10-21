Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose toward record highs on Thursday, outperforming U.S. stocks, after the latest round of bank earnings underscored resilience in the economy despite tariff uncertainties.

The S&P/TSX Composite index (.GSPTSE), rose 0.7% to 31,388.30 points by 10:22 a.m. ET, trading just below last week's intraday record high of 31,411.01 points.

Canadian lenders TD Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), and CIBC (CM.TO), topped analyst estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by their capital markets businesses that benefited from a rebound in dealmaking and higher trading revenue.

TD and CIBC shares touched record highs, but BMO shares dipped.

The big six banks, which also include Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), and National Bank (NA.TO), that have already reported, wrapped up fiscal 2025 with earnings that exceeded expectations, despite challenges from a sluggish domestic economy and tariff uncertainties due to changing U.S. trade policies.

"The glass half-full interpretation is markets are forward-looking. The fact that markets are strong is probably discounting an improving economic backdrop going into 2026," said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

U.S. stocks were mixed as traders assessed mixed economic data.

Investor sentiment has been buoyed by expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut next week. Traders are pricing in an 87% probability of a December rate cut, up from 83% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Ahead of a Bank of Canada rate decision next week, a survey showed Canadian economic activity contracted in November for the first time in six months as a measure of employment declined.

The energy index (.SPTTEN), was up 0.8% on Thursday as oil prices , rose after Ukrainian attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure signaled potential supply constraints.

Logistics software firm Descartes (DSG.TO), jumped 9.8% after its third-quarter revenue beat estimates.

Reporting by Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed