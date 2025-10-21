Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes had a subdued open on Friday as investors avoided large bets and awaited a long-delayed key inflation report that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 28.7 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 47,879.6. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 9.2 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 6,866.32​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 62.6 points, or 0.27%, to 23,567.77 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.