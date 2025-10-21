Russian mining and metals giant Norilsk Nickel has fully completed the reconstruction of its cobalt production facility in the Murmansk region, which was damaged in a fire three years ago, the company said on Monday.

The upgraded facility will increase metal production.

Norilsk Nickel is the only cobalt producer in Russia. Before the September 2022 fire at the facility, the plant’s capacity was 2,500 metric tons per year. After the fire, the company restored part of the facility, producing 1,000 tons a year in concentrate or pure form.

After the reconstruction, the plant’s annual capacity will reach up to 3,000 tons of metallic cobalt, Norilsk Nickel said.

