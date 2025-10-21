Russian mining and metals giant Norilsk Nickel has fully completed the reconstruction of its cobalt production facility in the Murmansk region, which was damaged in a fire three years ago, the company said on Monday.
The upgraded facility will increase metal production.
Norilsk Nickel is the only cobalt producer in Russia. Before the September 2022 fire at the facility, the plant’s capacity was 2,500 metric tons per year. After the fire, the company restored part of the facility, producing 1,000 tons a year in concentrate or pure form.
After the reconstruction, the plant’s annual capacity will reach up to 3,000 tons of metallic cobalt, Norilsk Nickel said.
(By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Felix Light; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.