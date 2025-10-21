NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N), opens new tab CEO Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday he expects revenue from the bank's markets business to rise between a high single-digit percentage and 10% in the fourth quarter, while investment banking fees will be broadly flat.



Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Arasu Kannagi Basil; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.