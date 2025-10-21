OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada posted a C$153 million ($111 million) trade surplus in September, as exports grew and imports fell, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. This was the first trade surplus in eight months.

Due to the implementation of new software at the Canadian Border Services Agency, StatsCan said that this month's data includes a greater degree of estimation.



Exports grew 6.3% on metal and non-metallic mineral products, as well as energy products. Imports fell by 4.1% on metal and non-metallic mineral products, as well as consumer goods.



Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade Sep Aug (rev) change pct Aug (prev)

Balance +0.153 -6.427 n/a -6.324

Exports 64.231 60.404 +6.3 60.584

Imports 64.078 66.831 -4.1 66.908

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a trade deficit of C$4.50 billion in August.

($1=$1.3795 Canadian)

