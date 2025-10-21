WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was happy to see the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week, but he wants to see the central bank lower interest rates even further, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

"I know there was a quarter point reduction this past week, and the president was pleased to see that, but he thinks more should be done," Leavitt said.

