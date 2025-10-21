WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was happy to see the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week, but he wants to see the central bank lower interest rates even further, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.
"I know there was a quarter point reduction this past week, and the president was pleased to see that, but he thinks more should be done," Leavitt said.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Ryan Patrick Jones; Editing by Caitlin Webber
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.