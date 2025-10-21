At least eight companies have qualified for Colombia’s copper, gold and polymetallic exploration round launching next week, Carlos Ortega, vice president of promotion and development at the National Mining Agency (ANM), told Reuters on Friday.

Colombia will offer 14 areas for copper production and exploration, ANM president Lina Franco said on Friday.

The blocks included in this round, set to be launched next Monday, are located in the departments of Antioquia, Cesar, La Guajira, and Tolima, Franco added during an event in Bogota.

Canadian firm Aris Mining is among those already qualified, Ortego said, while Rio Tinto is in the process of securing its qualification.

