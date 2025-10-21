Dec 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Friday after the index notched a record closing high in the previous session, in a week filled with highly anticipated central bank meetings.

Canada's TSX index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab ended the prior session at 31,660.73 points, boosted by metal prices and domestic data, while the S&P 500 and Dow also posted record closes.



Futures on the S&P/TSX Composite Index were up 0.2% at 1857.80 points by 06:20 a.m with the TSX poised for a weekly gain. The index is up 28% for the year and has outperformed its Wall Street peers due to a stellar performance from its mining and materials shares.

Investor sentiment this week was buoyed by a widely anticipated 25 bps cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the Bank of Canada kept rates on hold, pointing to a resilient economy.

On Thursday, Canada posted a monthly international trade surplus in September, reversing a trend of seven consecutive months of deficits.

Gold prices hit a seven-week high, helped by a soft dollar, while silver extended its run at record prices. Copper was also trading near record peaks.

Oil , prices gained on concerns of supply over Venezuelan disruptions.

U.S-listed shares of Canadian cannabis companies Canopy Growth (WEED.TO), opens new tab and Tilray Brands (TLRY.TO), opens new tab rose premarket after a Washington Post report said U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to push the government to dramatically loosen federal restrictions on marijuana.

Reeporting by Avinash P and Twesha Dikshit in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed