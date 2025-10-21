WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, one of President Donald Trump's top contenders to lead the Fed, said the independence of the central bank was important, amid concerns he might be too close to the president.

"The Federal Reserve's independence is really, really important," Hassett said in an interview with CNBC.



He also said there was plenty of room to lower interest rates in the U.S. economy, something Trump has been pushing since retaking office.

The Republican president has consistently attacked current Fed chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May, for not lowering interest rates enough.

Trump has identified Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, and Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor, as leading contenders to replace Powell.

In interviews on Tuesday, Hassett brushed off questions about concerns that he may be too close to Trump to chart an independent path at the central bank.

"The idea that being close to the president and serving the president well disqualifies someone for any job just doesn't make any sense to me," Hassett told reporters outside the White House.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama