Last week with silver @ $22.35 spot I suggested the metal was getting ready for a pop. We got the initial move back into the yellow box but price got stuck at $23.50; but I still think silver will make it to the top of the box as then suggested. The 4 hour chart below is an update, with the addition of yet another box in grey to depict a further area of congestion bulls are currently fighting through.

Notice bulls are holding support in the $22.90 area, at the bottom of the box.

Now that the minutiae of support and resistance is expressed – A zoomed out, less cluttered view of the weekly intervals should further illustrate why I think silver will get to the top of the box, and why I think the metal can move much higher if breaks out.