Forty years ago I broke into this industry as a markets reporter on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. As a cub reporter, one of the first things I learned from the professional traders on the floor was the value of technical analysis of the price charts. Virtually every trader on the floor of the CME employed some form of chart analysis in their trading methodologies--and relied upon the charts and technical analysis for better market entry and exit points.

(Click here for an explanation of my Wyckoff's Market Rating system.)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM; TSX: AEM)

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU)

AngloGold Ashanti is an independent, global gold mining company with a diverse, high-quality portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across nine countries on four continents. We pursue value-creating opportunities involving other minerals, where we can leverage our existing assets, shareholdings, skills and experience.

Barrick (NYSE: Gold; TSX: ABX)

Barrick is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. The portfolio spans the world's most prolific gold and copper districts and is focused on high-margin, long-life assets.

BHP

BHP produces essential commodities through our assets, including iron ore, copper, nickel, potash and metallurgical coal. Our operated assets are wholly owned and operated by BHP or owned as a joint venture and operated by BHP. BHP also holds interests in assets that are owned as a joint venture but are not operated by BHP.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation.

Freeport McMoran (NYSE: FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. Our company was incorporated under the laws of the state of Delaware on November 10, 1987. We operate large, long-lived geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. Our portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI)

Gold Fields has nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV) and one project in Chile.

Kinross (NYSE: KGC; TSX: K.TO)

Founded in 1993, Kinross Gold is a senior gold mining company with a diverse portfolio of mines and projects in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Mauritania. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kinross is focused on delivering value through operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth, and responsible mining.

Newmont (TSX: NGT.TO)

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO)

The ambition is to be a business with a commodity mix that is aligned with evolving customer demand in a decarbonising world. A home for curious people, who care about their work and colleagues, and are courageous about finding better ways to do things and are empowered to adapt quickly to solve problems and meet opportunities. And the partner of choice for customers, governments and communities.