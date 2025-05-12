(Kitco Commentary) - Last I wrote, I suggested that silver was just about ready to pop; since then, silver has gone on to outperform gold in a drastic fashion.

Below is a weekly chart of the gold/silver ratio. Note the top last week at around the 90 resistance level, immediately proceeded by this week’s big red candle.

My expectation is that the ratio drops farther, for a test of the rising trendline. Note momentum turning down on the stochastic indicator with lower, horizontal support, represented by the yellow rectangle.

I continue to give metals bulls benefit of the doubt. I anticipate ( that a test of the 76 level would correspond to the $30 silver level, which implies a gold price of $120 higher than where spot currently sits.

Thanks and good luck,