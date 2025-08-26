Jeremy Szafron joins Kitco News as an anchor and producer from Kitco’s Vancouver bureau.

Jeremy is a seasoned journalist with a diverse background covering entertainment, current affairs and finance.

Jeremy began his career in 2006 as a Journalist at CTV (Canada’s largest network), initially engaging audiences as an entertainment reporter before pivoting to business reporting focusing on mining and small-caps. His macro-financial and market trends analysis made him a sought-after commentator on CTV Morning Live and a regular on CTV News Network.

A notable milestone in Jeremy's career was his 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games coverage, highlighting the Olympic community and hosting segments from various Country Houses at the games. Building on this experience, Jeremy developed an online video news program for PressReader, launching them into a new direction. PressReader is a digital newsstand with 8,000 newspaper and magazine editions in 60 languages from more than 120 countries.

In 2012, Jeremy ventured into his own digital media project, creating The Green Scene Podcast, swiftly gaining over 400,000 subscribers and establishing himself as a key voice in the emerging cannabis industry. Following this success, he launched Investor Scene and Initiate Research, news platforms providing exclusive market insights and deal-flow opportunities in mining and Canadian small-caps.

Jeremy has also worked as a market strategist and investor relations consultant with various publicly traded companies in the mining, energy, CPG, and tech industries.

A graduate of Concordia University with a BA in Journalism, Jeremy's academic background laid the foundation for his diverse and dynamic career. Now, as an Anchor at Kitco News, Jeremy will continue to inform a global audience of the latest developments and critical themes in finance and commodities.

