(Kitco News) - The gold market saw its best start to the year since 2016 as robust Asian demand and record central bank purchases dominate the marketplace, according to the latest report from the World Gold Council.Tuesday, the WGC released its first quarter Gold Demand Trends report, saying that, including Over-the-Counter purchases, global physical gold demand rose to 1,238 tonnes, an increase of 3% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the OTC market, the WGC said that gold demand dropped by 5% to 1,102 tonnes due to continued outflows in gold-backed exchange-traded funds.