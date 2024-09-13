Michael McCrae Michael McCrae is leading Kitco's coverage of the mining sector. McCrae, who has both an MBA and CMA, knows how to build digital media properties. He was co-founder and publisher of MINING.com, an award-winning news site. Before coming to media, McCrae worked in IT and banking. Please reach out: mmccrae@kitco.com or (514) 670-1383. You can also follow him at @michaelmccrae. Paul Harris Paul has more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector in investor relations, communications, research, and news reporting roles, and over 16 years of experience in the Colombia gold sector. Paul founded the successful CGS Copper and Gold Symposium in Colombia. He has written for the industry-leading publication ‘Mining Journal’ since 2015 and has been a Kitco Mining anchor since 2022. Previously, Paul spent five years in Chile reporting on the copper sector for CRU and Metal Bulletin. Paul received a BA in Business Administration from the University of the West of England, UK; and a MA in International Relations from the University of Chile, Santiago Chile. He is fluent in English and Spanish.

