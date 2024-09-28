Gold hits yet another all-time high as the Fed rate cut finally arrives, and Australia's Gina Rinehart buys stakes in a South American copper project

Kitco News - Gold prices are ending the week at another record high.On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable.The Federal Reserve's decision to embark on its first interest rate cut since 2020 has sent ripples through the financial markets. In a bold move, the central bank slashed rates by 50 basis points, bringing the Fed funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%. This aggressive cut marks the beginning of what the Fed calls "interest rate normalization," with the ultimate goal of achieving a benchmark rate between 3% and 3.5% by 2025.