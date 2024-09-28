Latest
Big Chinese stimulus juices metals, and Fortescue announces plans to buy 100 electric trucks
Kitco News - This week China's government pumped more liquidity into financial markets and cutting interest rates to try to pull its economy out of a deflationary spiral and back toward its growth target.On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable.The Chinese stimulus was good for the metals with copper, gold and silver reporting gains.In mining news Fortescue announces plans to buy a fleet of 100 electrical trucks.
'The gold sector is highly fragmented'- Gold Fields Mike Fraser on consolidation in the mining space
(Kitco News) - There are more opportunities for consolidation in the gold sector, said Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields.This week Fraser spoke to Kitco Mining at the Gold Forum Americas / XPL-DEV 2024 in Colorado.
Uranium Energy trades up after announcing $175 million purchase of Rio Tinto's uranium assets
(Kitco News) - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American:UEC) announced today that it will be buying 100% of Rio Tinto's Wyoming assets, comprised of the wholly-owned and fully-licensed Sweetwater Plant and a portfolio of uranium mining projects with approximately 175 million pounds of historic resources.
Gold hits yet another all-time high as the Fed rate cut finally arrives, and Australia's Gina Rinehart buys stakes in a South American copper project
Kitco News - Gold prices are ending the week at another record high.On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable.The Federal Reserve's decision to embark on its first interest rate cut since 2020 has sent ripples through the financial markets. In a bold move, the central bank slashed rates by 50 basis points, bringing the Fed funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%. This aggressive cut marks the beginning of what the Fed calls "interest rate normalization," with the ultimate goal of achieving a benchmark rate between 3% and 3.5% by 2025.
‘Please don’t put a stupid EV in your presentation’ - Rosseau Asset Management’s Warren Irwin on the problem with critical mineral sector
(Kitco News) - What will it take to get generalist investors to exit their current portfolios and add some gold equities, asked Warren Irwin, president and CIO of Rosseau Asset Management.