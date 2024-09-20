Latest
Gold price to surge to $10k under Harris administration - Peter Schiff
(Kitco News) - Gold could reach $10,000 an ounce if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the U.S. November election, said Peter Schiff, chairman of SchiffGold and founder & chief market strategist of Europe Pacific Asset Management.
Impact of Fed rate cuts: U.S. economy desensitized but expect major capital exit out of U.S. into these markets – Lyn Alden
A rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September meeting is practically baked in, but investors need to watch out for the impact on U.S. markets, warned Lyn Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, who sees a scenario for a potential major capital exodus from the U.S. and into other markets.
The countdown is on: Financial crisis is coming in 2025, 'this is a very dangerous time' - Edward Dowd
(Kitco News) - With interest rates at 23-year highs for more than a year, the Federal Reserve finally broke something, according to Edward Dowd, Founding Partner of Phinance Technologies, who warned that now the fuse has been lit for a global debt crisis.
Sovereign debt crisis looms: Dollar debasing, printing frenzy & asset bubbles – the only escape route for the U.S.? Jack Mallers
The U.S. economy is stuck in a debt trap and the only way out is through ‘printing’ more money, further debasing the U.S. dollar and accumulating more debt, according to Jack Mallers, Founder and CEO of Strike, who sees a massive flood of liquidity coming before the year-end.
U.S. dollar is becoming 'unhinged paper currency,' worst it's ever been, 'radical revolutionary economic policies needed' – Art Laffer
The U.S. dollar is moving away from monetary stability and towards "an unhinged paper currency," according to Dr. Arthur Laffer, founder and chairman of Laffer Associates and former economic advisor to President Reagan and President Trump, who says time is running out to reverse this trend.
This contagion market event could trigger an emergency Fed rate cut – Danielle DiMartino Booth
With markets still nervous after last week's massive selloff and investors split between expectations of a 50-basis-point cut and a 25-basis-point cut in September, Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of QI Research, warns that if there is a contagion in other markets, "all bets are off."
U.S. dollar is 'the biggest asset bubble,' all roads lead to more money printing - Mark Moss
The inevitable consequences of a recession in the U.S. are more money printing, liquidity injections and inflation, according to Mark Moss, Host of 'The Mark Moss Show' and Partner of the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, who warns that the U.S. dollar is the biggest asset bubble.
A warning to the Federal Reserve: Is an inter-meeting cut coming? U.S. to print money to avoid 'total reset of our economy' – James Lavish
Global assets are facing a big problem, and this trade "unwinding" is the one to watch, according to James Lavish, co-managing partner of Bitcoin Opportunity Fund and author of the Informationist Newsletter.
Hard landing and severe recession are ahead – the banks know a crisis is coming, says George Gammon
(Kitco News) - A hard landing and a severe recession in the U.S. is still coming, said George Gammon, an investor, macroeconomics expert, and host of The Rebel Capitalist Show, pointing to the world's most powerful economic indicator signaling a turning point.
Is a historic 'Bitcoin will be U.S. reserve asset' announcement coming? Here's what we know & what it means for BTC – Ran Neuner
Will there be a historic Bitcoin announcement this week, with reports of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump potentially declaring Bitcoin a "strategic reserve asset" during the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville this week?
These defense pacts could trigger WW3 and drag the U.S. into conflict – it's not being covered by mainstream media
As geopolitics has become a key focus for markets, Hal Kempfer, CEO of Global Risk Intelligence & Planning (GRIP) and retired marine intelligence officer, points to a conflict zone that could activate several defense pacts, drag the U.S. into conflict, and trigger World War 3.
Bitcoin price set for 'explosive parabolic move' in post-summer trading action – Anthony Pompliano
Bitcoin is in a downtrend amid selling pressure after nearly hitting record highs in early June, but the cryptocurrency is in store for another "explosive parabolic move" in post-summer trading action, says Anthony Pompliano, Founder of Pomp Investments and Host of The Pomp Podcast.
This will be the market reaction if Biden gets swapped as the Democratic nominee – what it means for gold price & Bitcoin price
U.S. President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to withdraw from the White House race, but how could Democrats replace him as their nominee? Who are the top candidates, and how will markets react, including gold and Bitcoin?
Petrodollar deal expiry could be 'catastrophic': If you take 'petro' from the 'dollar,' the USD will be backed by 'nothing' – Andy Schectman
Saudi Arabia reportedly let the 50-year petro-dollar agreement expire on June 9th, opting to sell oil in multiple currencies instead of exclusively using the U.S. dollar. Andy Schectman, President and Owner of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, warns that if the "petro" is taken from the "dollar," the U.S. currency will be backed by "nothing," which could trigger "catastrophic" consequences.
Gold price, Bitcoin price: The next new all-time high targets & these are 'not stopping points' – Katie Stockton
Investors need to gear up for more choppy and volatile trading during the year's second half, says Katie Stockton, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, pointing to the key signs to watch.
NY Fed warns of risk to major U.S. banks, 'something amiss in the banking system,' says Soloway
There is something "amiss" in the U.S. banking sector, says Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, warning that big institutional players are "unloading" the stocks of big banks.