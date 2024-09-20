Michelle Makori is the editor-in-chief and lead anchor for Kitco News, managing all editorial operations (video and written content) covering global markets, economics, commodities, cryptocurrencies, business and technology news.

Michelle is an internationally acclaimed broadcast journalist, news anchor, reporter, and producer and has worked for leading global media organizations including i24News, Bloomberg, CNN Money, CGTN and SABC.

As an anchor and reporter, Michelle has covered and analyzed the most significant global economic, financial, and geopolitical events of the past two decades. She has interviewed heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and other political, business, and entertainment leaders.

Based in New York, Michelle joins Kitco News from i24News where she was editor-in-chief and lead anchor, hosting the nightly prime-time, flagship show "ClearCut with Michelle Makori" and "IBW", a weekly start-up and technology-focused magazine show. Michelle was instrumental in setting up the U.S. division of i24News, broadcasting across the USA and around the globe.

Michelle was also a key member of the team that launched the U.S. operations of CGTN in 2011. She was the New York-based lead anchor and producer of "Global Business America", CGTN's flagship global economic and business news show.

Prior to joining CGTN, Michelle was an anchor and reporter for Bloomberg TV for five years, covering both American and Asian markets. She was also a reporter with CNN Money based at the NASDAQ. Before joining Bloomberg TV and moving to New York, Makori was one of the main anchors and producers for SABC Africa Television, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, and broadcasting throughout the African Continent.

Born in Israel, raised in South Africa, and now a proud American citizen, Michelle speaks five languages and brings a truly global perspective. Michelle also brings Wall Street experience to her financial news coverage, having received her FINRA financial adviser license (Series 7) and having worked with The Beryl Consulting Group, GFI and Context Summits.

Michelle holds a Post Graduate Honors Degree in Media Studies and Journalism (with distinction) and a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in Law and Psychology, both from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand. She graduated top of her class from Damelin Business School.