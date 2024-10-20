Michael McCrae Michael McCrae is leading Kitco's coverage of the mining sector. McCrae, who has both an MBA and CMA, knows how to build digital media properties. He was co-founder and publisher of MINING.com, an award-winning news site. Before coming to media, McCrae worked in IT and banking. Please reach out: mmccrae@kitco.com or (514) 670-1383. You can also follow him at @michaelmccrae.

Share