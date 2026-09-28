Sept 25 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth ​Hammack said on Friday ‌that surging bond yields are not being pushed up ​by inflation fears. When ​it comes to the jump ⁠in government bond ​yields, “it’s real rates that have ​moved up more than the inflation expectations,” Hammack said at ​a conference at ​her bank.



“We're reasonably well anchored from ‌an ⁠inflation expectations perspective” and rising bond yields reflect a solid economic outlook, ​competition ​for ⁠investor cash due to strong tech sector ​investment, as well ​as ⁠market participants adjusting prices to deal with the ⁠monetary ​policy outlook, the ​official said. Reporting by Michael S. ​Derby; Editing by Chris Reese

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