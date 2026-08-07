Live Gold Price in Canada (CAD)
Live Gold Price
Aug 07, 2026 - 14:11 NY Time
Live Gold Price in Canadian Dollars
View the live gold price in CAD, updated in Canadian dollars per ounce, gram and kilo. Kitco's Canada gold price page tracks the current spot gold price, intraday changes and historical gold price trends in Canadian dollars.
Gold Price Today in Canada
The table below shows today's gold price in Canadian dollars across common trading units. Values are converted live from the global spot gold price using the current USD/CAD exchange rate.
|Unit
|Gold Price (CAD)
|Change
|Low
|High
|Gold price per ounce
|C$6,050.30
|+C$108.71
|C$5,894.88
|C$6,094.91
|Gold price per gram
|C$194.52
|+C$3.50
|C$189.52
|C$195.96
|Gold price per kilo
|C$194,521.68
|+C$3,495.10
|C$189,524.64
|C$195,955.81
|Gold price per pennyweight
|C$302.52
|+C$5.44
|C$294.74
|C$304.75
|Gold price per tola
|C$2,268.86
|+C$40.77
|C$2,210.58
|C$2,285.59
|Gold price per tael
|C$7,352.80
|+C$132.11
|C$7,163.91
|C$7,407.01
Prices in Canadian dollars (C$), based on the bid price of the global spot market. Tael refers to the Hong Kong tael (37.799375 g).
Gold Price Per Ounce in CAD
The gold price per troy ounce in Canadian dollars is currently C$6,050.30. The troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) is the standard quotation unit for precious metals worldwide.
Gold Price Per Gram in CAD
The gold price per gram is currently C$194.52. Gram pricing is most useful for smaller purchases such as jewellery and minted bars under one ounce.
Gold Price Per Kilo in CAD
The gold price per kilogram is currently C$194,521.68. Kilobars are a common format for institutional and high-volume investors.
Gold Price Chart in Canadian Dollars
The interactive chart at the top of this page tracks the gold price in Canadian dollars in real time, with intraday, 30-day, 60-day, 6-month, 1-year, 5-year and 10-year views. Use the currency selector on the chart to compare the same gold price in other currencies.
Gold Price History in CAD
Longer-run gold price history in CAD is available through the historical views on this page, covering daily, monthly and yearly data. Historical prices help put today's Canadian gold price in the context of multi-year trends and past market cycles.
What Moves the Gold Price in Canada?
The gold price in Canada is set by two moving parts: the global spot gold price, which trades around the clock in U.S. dollars, and the USD/CAD exchange rate that converts it into Canadian dollars. A day when gold rises in U.S. terms but the loonie strengthens can leave the CAD gold price nearly flat — and a weakening Canadian dollar can lift the CAD price even when spot gold goes nowhere.
Beyond the exchange rate, gold responds to real interest rates, central bank buying and selling, safe-haven demand during market stress, and jewellery and investment flows. For Canadian investors, Bank of Canada rate decisions and commodity-driven swings in the loonie often matter as much as the headlines moving gold in New York or London.
Gold Price CAD FAQ
- What is the gold price in CAD today?
- The gold price in CAD shows the current spot value of one troy ounce of gold expressed in Canadian dollars. Kitco calculates it continuously from the live global gold price and the current USD/CAD exchange rate, and this page updates it throughout market hours.
- What is the gold price per ounce in Canadian dollars?
- It is the live global spot gold price converted into Canadian dollars for one troy ounce. The table on this page also breaks the same value down per gram, kilo, pennyweight, tola and tael.
- Why is the gold price in Canada different from the U.S. gold price?
- Both prices track the same global spot market — the difference is the currency. The Canadian price embeds the USD/CAD exchange rate, so moves in the loonie change the CAD gold price even when the metal itself is unchanged.
- How often does Kitco update the gold price in CAD?
- Continuously during active market hours. The live quote and chart on this page refresh in real time from Kitco’s market data feeds; outside market hours the page shows the most recent close.
- Can I view historical gold prices in CAD?
- Yes. The chart on this page includes longer timeframes, and the historical chart tools let you review gold priced in Canadian dollars across days, months and years.
Gold prices on this page are supplied by Kitco's live market data feeds and converted to Canadian dollars using the prevailing USD/CAD exchange rate. Quotes are indicative spot market prices, not offers to buy or sell.
Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada.