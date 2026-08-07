What is the gold price in CAD today? The gold price in CAD shows the current spot value of one troy ounce of gold expressed in Canadian dollars. Kitco calculates it continuously from the live global gold price and the current USD/CAD exchange rate, and this page updates it throughout market hours.

What is the gold price per ounce in Canadian dollars? It is the live global spot gold price converted into Canadian dollars for one troy ounce. The table on this page also breaks the same value down per gram, kilo, pennyweight, tola and tael.

Why is the gold price in Canada different from the U.S. gold price? Both prices track the same global spot market — the difference is the currency. The Canadian price embeds the USD/CAD exchange rate, so moves in the loonie change the CAD gold price even when the metal itself is unchanged.

How often does Kitco update the gold price in CAD? Continuously during active market hours. The live quote and chart on this page refresh in real time from Kitco’s market data feeds; outside market hours the page shows the most recent close.