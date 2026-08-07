Live Rhodium Price in Canada (CAD)
Live Rhodium Price
Aug 07, 2026 - 14:14 NY Time
Live Rhodium Price in Canadian Dollars
Follow the live rhodium price in Canadian dollars per ounce, gram and kilo. Rhodium is the rarest of the major precious metals, and this page converts its market price to CAD in real time alongside historical rhodium pricing.
Rhodium Price Today in Canada
The table below shows today's rhodium price in Canadian dollars across common trading units. Values are converted live from the global spot rhodium price using the current USD/CAD exchange rate.
|Unit
|Rhodium Price (CAD)
|Change
|Low
|High
|Rhodium price per ounce
|C$11,500.09
|-C$62.70
|C$10,036.44
|C$14,775.87
|Rhodium price per gram
|C$369.74
|-C$2.02
|C$322.68
|C$475.06
|Rhodium price per kilo
|C$369,736.40
|-C$2,015.85
|C$322,679.04
|C$475,055.25
|Rhodium price per pennyweight
|C$575.00
|-C$3.13
|C$501.82
|C$738.79
|Rhodium price per tola
|C$4,312.53
|-C$23.51
|C$3,763.67
|C$5,540.95
|Rhodium price per tael
|C$13,975.80
|-C$76.20
|C$12,197.07
|C$17,956.79
Prices in Canadian dollars (C$), based on the bid price of the global spot market. Tael refers to the Hong Kong tael (37.799375 g).
Rhodium Price Per Ounce in CAD
The rhodium price per troy ounce in Canadian dollars is currently C$11,500.09. The troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) is the standard quotation unit for precious metals worldwide.
Rhodium Price Per Gram in CAD
The rhodium price per gram is currently C$369.74. Gram pricing is most useful for smaller purchases such as jewellery and minted bars under one ounce.
Rhodium Price Per Kilo in CAD
The rhodium price per kilogram is currently C$369,736.40. Kilobars are a common format for institutional and high-volume investors.
Rhodium Price Chart in Canadian Dollars
The interactive chart at the top of this page tracks the rhodium price in Canadian dollars in real time, with intraday, 30-day, 60-day, 6-month, 1-year, 5-year and 10-year views. Use the currency selector on the chart to compare the same rhodium price in other currencies.
Rhodium Price History in CAD
Longer-run rhodium price history in CAD is available through the historical views on this page, covering daily, monthly and yearly data. Historical prices help put today's Canadian rhodium price in the context of multi-year trends and past market cycles.
What Moves the Rhodium Price in Canada?
Rhodium is the rarest and often the most expensive of the platinum-group metals, and its market works differently from gold or silver: there is no exchange-traded futures market, so prices are set in a small over-the-counter dealer market. That thin, illiquid trade means rhodium can move violently — far more than the other metals on Kitco’s Canadian pages — as even modest shifts in supply or demand meet very little market depth.
Demand is dominated by three-way autocatalysts in gasoline vehicles, where rhodium controls nitrogen-oxide emissions, and roughly four-fifths of mined supply comes from South Africa as a by-product of platinum mining — power cuts and labour disruption there tighten the market quickly. The Canadian-dollar quote adds the USD/CAD exchange rate on top of those forces.
Rhodium Price CAD FAQ
- What is the rhodium price in CAD today?
- It is the current market value of one troy ounce of rhodium expressed in Canadian dollars, derived from over-the-counter dealer pricing and the prevailing USD/CAD exchange rate, updated through the trading day.
- What is the rhodium price per ounce in Canadian dollars?
- The per-ounce figure converts the world rhodium price into CAD. Because rhodium trades in a dealer market rather than on an exchange, quotes are indicative, and the bid-ask spread is wider than for gold or silver.
- Why is the rhodium price in Canada different from the U.S. rhodium price?
- The metal itself is priced globally in U.S. dollars; the Canadian figure differs only by the currency conversion, so moves in the loonie show up directly in the CAD rhodium price.
- How often does Kitco update the rhodium price in CAD?
- Kitco refreshes rhodium quotes throughout market hours from its dealer-market data. Rhodium updates can be less frequent than exchange-traded metals because the market is far smaller and less liquid.
- Can I view historical rhodium prices in CAD?
- Yes — use the chart timeframes and historical tools on this page. Rhodium’s history is notable for extreme cycles, including the 2021 spike when it briefly traded above the price of gold, platinum and palladium combined per ounce.
Rhodium prices on this page are supplied by Kitco's live market data feeds and converted to Canadian dollars using the prevailing USD/CAD exchange rate. Quotes are indicative spot market prices, not offers to buy or sell.
Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada.