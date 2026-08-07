What is the rhodium price in CAD today? It is the current market value of one troy ounce of rhodium expressed in Canadian dollars, derived from over-the-counter dealer pricing and the prevailing USD/CAD exchange rate, updated through the trading day.

What is the rhodium price per ounce in Canadian dollars? The per-ounce figure converts the world rhodium price into CAD. Because rhodium trades in a dealer market rather than on an exchange, quotes are indicative, and the bid-ask spread is wider than for gold or silver.

Why is the rhodium price in Canada different from the U.S. rhodium price? The metal itself is priced globally in U.S. dollars; the Canadian figure differs only by the currency conversion, so moves in the loonie show up directly in the CAD rhodium price.

How often does Kitco update the rhodium price in CAD? Kitco refreshes rhodium quotes throughout market hours from its dealer-market data. Rhodium updates can be less frequent than exchange-traded metals because the market is far smaller and less liquid.