Live Market Prices
Track live prices across precious metals, base metals, cryptocurrencies, and market indicators in one place.
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Precious Metals
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Base Metals
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Cryptocurrencies
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Gold Indicators
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|Asset
|Price
|Change
|% Change
|Chart
|XAUXAU Index
|—
|—
|—
|HUIHUI Index
|—
|—
|—
|TSXTSX Gold
|—
|—
|—
|USDUS Dollar Index
|—
|—
|—
|Au%Gold / Silver Ratio
|68.64
|-0.42
|▼ 0.60%
Value Calculator
|Exchanges
|Currency
|X = 1 USD
|Change %
|X USD = 1
|Price / oz
|Change
|Change %
|USD08/07 - 14:09:00
|—
|—
|—
|$4,340.40
|+101.10
|▲ 2.38%
|CAD08/07 - 14:09:00
|1.3941
|▼ 0.54%
|0.7173
|C$6,050.73
|+109.14
|▲ 1.84%
|AUD08/07 - 14:09:00
|1.4152
|▼ 0.49%
|0.7066
|A$6,142.75
|+113.40
|▲ 1.88%
|EUR08/07 - 14:09:00
|0.8651
|▼ 0.33%
|1.1559
|€3,755.10
|+75.17
|▲ 2.04%
|GBP08/07 - 14:09:00
|0.7412
|▼ 0.31%
|1.3491
|£3,217.32
|+65.19
|▲ 2.07%
|JPY08/07 - 14:09:00
|157.5160
|▼ 0.60%
|0.0063
|¥683,682.45
|+11,914.36
|▲ 1.77%
|CHF08/07 - 14:09:00
|0.8077
|▼ 0.57%
|1.2381
|3,505.74
|+62.16
|▲ 1.81%
|CNY08/07 - 14:09:00
|6.7479
|▼ 0.02%
|0.1482
|¥29,288.59
|+675.85
|▲ 2.36%
|HKD08/07 - 14:10:00
|7.8706
|▲ 0.01%
|0.1271
|HK$34,161.55
|+799.12
|▲ 2.40%
|BRL08/07 - 14:09:00
|5.0969
|▼ 0.51%
|0.1962
|R$22,122.58
|+403.77
|▲ 1.86%
|INR08/07 - 14:09:00
|95.1892
|▼ 0.14%
|0.0105
|₹413,159.20
|+9,059.75
|▲ 2.24%
|MXN08/07 - 14:09:00
|17.1337
|▼ 0.44%
|0.0584
|$74,367.33
|+1,407.90
|▲ 1.93%
|ZAR08/07 - 14:09:00
|16.1555
|▼ 1.26%
|0.0619
|R70,121.33
|+759.09
|▲ 1.09%
Edit the quantity to use this as a value calculator.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What can I track on the Kitco live market prices page?
- This hub brings together live prices across precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium), base metals (copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, lead), major cryptocurrencies, and gold-market indicators such as the US Dollar Index and the gold/silver ratio — all on one page with bid, ask, daily change and the day's range.
- Can I see prices in different currencies and units?
- Yes. Switch the whole page between major currencies, and switch metal units between ounce, gram and kilo. The selection applies across every section.
- How do I calculate the value of a quantity of metal?
- Use the value calculator: choose a metal, enter a quantity in ounces, grams, kilos, pennyweight or tola, and the value is shown across major world currencies at live spot rates.
- Where are the dedicated gold and silver pages?
- Each section links to its dedicated pages: gold and silver open Kitco's full charts pages, and every precious metal, base metal and cryptocurrency has its own detail page reachable from the section's links.