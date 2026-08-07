Precious Metals Prices Canada
Track live gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices in Canadian dollars, converted in real time from the global spot market using the latest USD/CAD exchange rate. You can also view the Kitco Morning Fix in CAD, which provides daily benchmark prices for all four metals across major global trading hubs. Each metal below links to its dedicated Canadian price page with live charts, unit conversions, historical prices and performance data in CAD.
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PBOC boosts gold buying with largest monthly purchase since 2023
Kitco News | Aug 07
Gold's rally is about a growing lack of investor confidence; silver could offer bigger gains says MarketGauge's Schneider
Gold's rally has further to run as debt, de-dollarization fuel secular bull market: Gabelli's Mancini
Understanding Canadian Precious Metals Prices
The live prices, charts and market data displayed above provide a real-time overview of precious metals prices in Canadian dollars (CAD). By combining global spot prices with current foreign exchange rates, Canadian investors can monitor the value of Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium in their local currency.
Following precious metals in Canadian dollars provides additional perspective beyond the global U.S. dollar market. Changes in the CAD/USD exchange rate can influence local precious metal prices, meaning Canadian values may rise or fall even when underlying global spot prices remain relatively stable.
Compare Precious Metal Prices
The live price cards below provide an at-a-glance overview of the five precious metals tracked on this page in Canadian dollars. Together, they make it easy to compare current prices, daily performance and market trends before exploring each metal in greater detail. Select any card to access dedicated CAD price pages featuring live charts, historical data and additional market information.
For Canadian investors, following these metals together provides valuable insight into both global precious metals markets and currency movements. Comparing their relative performance can help identify broader trends in inflation expectations, economic conditions and exchange rate fluctuations.
What Moves Canadian Precious Metal Prices?
Canadian precious metals prices are influenced by the same global supply and demand factors that drive international spot markets, but they are also affected by movements in the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. As a result, Canadian prices reflect both changes in the underlying metal and fluctuations in foreign exchange markets.
Several factors commonly influence Canadian precious metals prices, including:
- Global spot prices
- The CAD/USD exchange rate
- Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate expectations
- Inflation trends
- Central bank buying and selling activity
- Industrial demand and manufacturing trends
- Mining production and supply constraints
- Global economic uncertainty and geopolitical events
While these factors influence all precious metals, each metal responds differently depending on its primary sources of demand. Gold often benefits during periods of economic uncertainty, while Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium are more closely tied to industrial activity. Silver continues to occupy a unique position as both an investment asset and an industrial metal.
Comparing the Major Precious Metals
Although often grouped together, each precious metal plays a unique role within global markets and the Canadian investment landscape.
Gold remains the most widely recognized precious metal for wealth preservation, investment portfolios and central bank reserves.
Silver combines investment demand with extensive industrial applications, including electronics, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.
Platinum is widely used in automotive technology, jewelry and emerging hydrogen-related industries, making it particularly responsive to industrial demand.
Palladium plays a key role in vehicle emissions control systems and has experienced periods of significant price volatility as supply and industrial demand evolve.
Rhodium is among the world's rarest precious metals. Its limited production and specialized industrial uses often make it the most volatile—and at times the highest-priced—precious metal traded on global markets.
Using Canadian Precious Metals Prices and Historical Charts
Live prices provide a snapshot of current market conditions, while historical charts help place today's movements into a broader perspective. Viewing precious metals prices in Canadian dollars allows investors to distinguish between changes driven by the global metals market and those resulting from fluctuations in the CAD/USD exchange rate.
Each individual precious metal page provides additional historical data, interactive charts and pricing in multiple trading units, including troy ounces, grams and kilograms, helping investors analyze long-term market trends with greater confidence.
Precious Metals FAQ
- Why are Canadian precious metal prices different from U.S. prices?
- Canadian precious metals prices are based on global spot prices converted into Canadian dollars using the current CAD/USD exchange rate. As exchange rates change, Canadian prices may move differently from U.S. dollar prices.
- Are prices shown in Canadian dollars?
- Yes. All prices displayed on this page are presented in Canadian dollars (CAD), allowing Canadian investors to monitor precious metals using their local currency.
- How does the CAD/USD exchange rate affect precious metals prices?
- Because global precious metals are primarily traded in U.S. dollars, fluctuations in the CAD/USD exchange rate directly affect Canadian prices. A weaker Canadian dollar generally increases Canadian precious metals prices, while a stronger Canadian dollar can reduce them.
- Why can Gold prices rise in Canada even when U.S. prices remain unchanged?
- If the Canadian dollar weakens against the U.S. dollar, the Canadian price of Gold may increase even when the global spot price remains relatively stable.
- Are Canadian prices based on global spot prices?
- Yes. Canadian prices are derived from internationally traded spot prices and converted into Canadian dollars using current foreign exchange rates.
- Can I compare historical precious metals prices in Canadian dollars?
- Yes. Historical charts allow you to track price movements over multiple timeframes using Canadian dollar pricing, providing valuable context for long-term market analysis.
- How often are Canadian precious metal prices updated?
- Canadian precious metals prices are updated every few seconds or every minute throughout active market hours using live market data and current exchange rates.
- Where can I find detailed prices for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium in Canadian dollars?
- Select any individual precious metal page through our navigation to access dedicated live prices, interactive charts, historical data and additional market information in Canadian dollars.
Prices in Canadian dollars (C$). Market data by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal. Also see precious metals prices in USD and all Canadian market prices.