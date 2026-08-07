Live Market Prices Canada
Track live prices across precious metals, base metals, cryptocurrencies, and market indicators in one place.
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Precious Metals
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Base Metals
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Cryptocurrencies
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Gold Indicators
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|Asset
|Price
|Change
|% Change
|Chart
|XAUXAU Index
|—
|—
|—
|HUIHUI Index
|—
|—
|—
|TSXTSX Gold
|—
|—
|—
|USDUS Dollar Index
|—
|—
|—
|Au%Gold / Silver Ratio
|68.63
|-0.42
|▼ 0.61%
Value Calculator
|Exchanges
|Currency
|X = 1 USD
|Change %
|X USD = 1
|Price / oz
|Change
|Change %
|USD08/07 - 14:10:00
|—
|—
|—
|$4,341.00
|+101.70
|▲ 2.40%
|CAD08/07 - 14:11:00
|1.3940
|▼ 0.54%
|0.7174
|C$6,051.14
|+109.54
|▲ 1.84%
|AUD08/07 - 14:11:00
|1.4152
|▼ 0.50%
|0.7066
|A$6,143.17
|+113.82
|▲ 1.89%
|EUR08/07 - 14:11:00
|0.8649
|▼ 0.36%
|1.1561
|€3,754.75
|+74.82
|▲ 2.03%
|GBP08/07 - 14:11:00
|0.7411
|▼ 0.32%
|1.3493
|£3,217.33
|+65.20
|▲ 2.07%
|JPY08/07 - 14:11:00
|157.5310
|▼ 0.59%
|0.0063
|¥683,842.07
|+12,073.99
|▲ 1.80%
|CHF08/07 - 14:11:00
|0.8076
|▼ 0.58%
|1.2382
|3,505.79
|+62.21
|▲ 1.81%
|CNY08/07 - 14:11:00
|6.7476
|▼ 0.03%
|0.1482
|¥29,291.33
|+678.60
|▲ 2.37%
|HKD08/07 - 14:11:00
|7.8704
|▲ 0.01%
|0.1271
|HK$34,165.41
|+802.97
|▲ 2.41%
|BRL08/07 - 14:11:00
|5.0961
|▼ 0.53%
|0.1962
|R$22,122.17
|+403.35
|▲ 1.86%
|INR08/07 - 14:11:00
|95.1904
|▼ 0.14%
|0.0105
|₹413,221.74
|+9,122.08
|▲ 2.26%
|MXN08/07 - 14:11:00
|17.1317
|▼ 0.46%
|0.0584
|$74,368.71
|+1,409.49
|▲ 1.93%
|ZAR08/07 - 14:11:00
|16.1549
|▼ 1.26%
|0.0619
|R70,128.64
|+767.89
|▲ 1.11%
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Frequently Asked Questions
- What can I track on the Kitco live market prices page?
- This hub brings together live prices across precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium), base metals (copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, lead), major cryptocurrencies, and gold-market indicators such as the US Dollar Index and the gold/silver ratio — all on one page with bid, ask, daily change and the day's range.
- Can I see prices in different currencies and units?
- Yes. Switch the whole page between major currencies, and switch metal units between ounce, gram and kilo. The selection applies across every section.
- How do I calculate the value of a quantity of metal?
- Use the value calculator: choose a metal, enter a quantity in ounces, grams, kilos, pennyweight or tola, and the value is shown across major world currencies at live spot rates.
- Where are the dedicated gold and silver pages?
- Each section links to its dedicated pages: gold and silver open Kitco's full charts pages, and every precious metal, base metal and cryptocurrency has its own detail page reachable from the section's links.
Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada. Last updated: . Prices shown in Canadian dollars.