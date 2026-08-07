Live Palladium Price in Canada (CAD)
Live Palladium Price
Aug 07, 2026 - 14:13 NY Time
Live Palladium Price in Canadian Dollars
See the live palladium price in Canadian dollars — per ounce, gram and kilo — alongside intraday movement and historical palladium prices. Quotes are converted to CAD in real time from the global palladium market.
Palladium Price Today in Canada
The table below shows today's palladium price in Canadian dollars across common trading units. Values are converted live from the global spot palladium price using the current USD/CAD exchange rate.
|Unit
|Palladium Price (CAD)
|Change
|Low
|High
|Palladium price per ounce
|C$1,892.85
|-C$3.45
|C$1,873.33
|C$1,991.81
|Palladium price per gram
|C$60.86
|-C$0.11
|C$60.23
|C$64.04
|Palladium price per kilo
|C$60,856.49
|-C$110.88
|C$60,229.10
|C$64,038.23
|Palladium price per pennyweight
|C$94.64
|-C$0.17
|C$93.67
|C$99.59
|Palladium price per tola
|C$709.82
|-C$1.29
|C$702.50
|C$746.93
|Palladium price per tael
|C$2,300.34
|-C$4.19
|C$2,276.62
|C$2,420.61
Prices in Canadian dollars (C$), based on the bid price of the global spot market. Tael refers to the Hong Kong tael (37.799375 g).
Palladium Price Per Ounce in CAD
The palladium price per troy ounce in Canadian dollars is currently C$1,892.85. The troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) is the standard quotation unit for precious metals worldwide.
Palladium Price Per Gram in CAD
The palladium price per gram is currently C$60.86. Gram pricing is most useful for smaller purchases such as jewellery and minted bars under one ounce.
Palladium Price Per Kilo in CAD
The palladium price per kilogram is currently C$60,856.49. Kilobars are a common format for institutional and high-volume investors.
Palladium Price Chart in Canadian Dollars
The interactive chart at the top of this page tracks the palladium price in Canadian dollars in real time, with intraday, 30-day, 60-day, 6-month, 1-year, 5-year and 10-year views. Use the currency selector on the chart to compare the same palladium price in other currencies.
Palladium Price History in CAD
Longer-run palladium price history in CAD is available through the historical views on this page, covering daily, monthly and yearly data. Historical prices help put today's Canadian palladium price in the context of multi-year trends and past market cycles.
What Moves the Palladium Price in Canada?
Palladium is overwhelmingly an automotive metal: most demand comes from catalytic converters in gasoline vehicles. Emissions rules, car production volumes, and the pace of substitution toward platinum or away from combustion engines entirely are the demand-side forces that matter most.
Supply is concentrated in Russia and South Africa, mostly as a by-product of nickel and platinum mining, so geopolitical and operational disruptions can tighten the market abruptly. As with the other metals on Kitco’s Canadian pages, the CAD quote also moves with the USD/CAD exchange rate.
Palladium Price CAD FAQ
- What is the palladium price in CAD today?
- The page shows the current spot price of one troy ounce of palladium in Canadian dollars, computed live from the global market price and the prevailing USD/CAD rate.
- What is the palladium price per ounce in Canadian dollars?
- It is the world palladium spot price re-expressed in CAD for a single troy ounce, with gram, kilo, pennyweight, tola and tael equivalents in the table below the quote.
- Why is the palladium price in Canada different from the U.S. palladium price?
- The metal trades on one global market priced in U.S. dollars; the Canadian figure differs only by the exchange-rate conversion into CAD.
- How often does Kitco update the palladium price in CAD?
- Continuously while markets are open, from Kitco’s live data feeds; the most recent close is shown outside trading hours.
- Can I view historical palladium prices in CAD?
- Yes — the chart’s longer timeframes and the historical chart tools cover palladium in Canadian dollars across extended periods.
Palladium prices on this page are supplied by Kitco's live market data feeds and converted to Canadian dollars using the prevailing USD/CAD exchange rate. Quotes are indicative spot market prices, not offers to buy or sell.
Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada.