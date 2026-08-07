What is the palladium price in CAD today? The page shows the current spot price of one troy ounce of palladium in Canadian dollars, computed live from the global market price and the prevailing USD/CAD rate.

What is the palladium price per ounce in Canadian dollars? It is the world palladium spot price re-expressed in CAD for a single troy ounce, with gram, kilo, pennyweight, tola and tael equivalents in the table below the quote.

Why is the palladium price in Canada different from the U.S. palladium price? The metal trades on one global market priced in U.S. dollars; the Canadian figure differs only by the exchange-rate conversion into CAD.

How often does Kitco update the palladium price in CAD? Continuously while markets are open, from Kitco’s live data feeds; the most recent close is shown outside trading hours.