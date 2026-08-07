What is the platinum price in CAD today? It is the live spot value of one troy ounce of platinum converted into Canadian dollars, updated continuously from global market data during trading hours.

What is the platinum price per ounce in Canadian dollars? The per-ounce CAD figure applies the current USD/CAD rate to the world platinum spot price; the on-page table extends the same value to gram, kilo, pennyweight, tola and tael units.

Why is the platinum price in Canada different from the U.S. platinum price? Only the currency differs. Platinum trades globally in U.S. dollars, and the Canadian price re-expresses that value in CAD, so exchange-rate moves show up directly in the Canadian quote.

How often does Kitco update the platinum price in CAD? Throughout active market hours in real time; when markets close, the page holds the last traded values until trading resumes.