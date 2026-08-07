Live Platinum Price in Canada (CAD)
Live Platinum Price
Aug 07, 2026 - 14:09 NY Time
Live Platinum Price in Canadian Dollars
Track the live platinum price in Canadian dollars per ounce, gram and kilo. This page pairs the real-time CAD platinum spot quote with intraday changes and historical platinum pricing for the Canadian market.
Platinum Price Today in Canada
The table below shows today's platinum price in Canadian dollars across common trading units. Values are converted live from the global spot platinum price using the current USD/CAD exchange rate.
|Unit
|Platinum Price (CAD)
|Change
|Low
|High
|Platinum price per ounce
|C$2,432.62
|+C$24.75
|C$2,386.61
|C$2,492.56
|Platinum price per gram
|C$78.21
|+C$0.80
|C$76.73
|C$80.14
|Platinum price per kilo
|C$78,210.46
|+C$795.87
|C$76,731.41
|C$80,137.71
|Platinum price per pennyweight
|C$121.63
|+C$1.24
|C$119.33
|C$124.63
|Platinum price per tola
|C$912.23
|+C$9.28
|C$894.98
|C$934.71
|Platinum price per tael
|C$2,956.31
|+C$30.08
|C$2,900.40
|C$3,029.16
Prices in Canadian dollars (C$), based on the bid price of the global spot market. Tael refers to the Hong Kong tael (37.799375 g).
Platinum Price Per Ounce in CAD
The platinum price per troy ounce in Canadian dollars is currently C$2,432.62. The troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) is the standard quotation unit for precious metals worldwide.
Platinum Price Per Gram in CAD
The platinum price per gram is currently C$78.21. Gram pricing is most useful for smaller purchases such as jewellery and minted bars under one ounce.
Platinum Price Per Kilo in CAD
The platinum price per kilogram is currently C$78,210.46. Kilobars are a common format for institutional and high-volume investors.
Platinum Price Chart in Canadian Dollars
The interactive chart at the top of this page tracks the platinum price in Canadian dollars in real time, with intraday, 30-day, 60-day, 6-month, 1-year, 5-year and 10-year views. Use the currency selector on the chart to compare the same platinum price in other currencies.
Platinum Price History in CAD
Longer-run platinum price history in CAD is available through the historical views on this page, covering daily, monthly and yearly data. Historical prices help put today's Canadian platinum price in the context of multi-year trends and past market cycles.
What Moves the Platinum Price in Canada?
Platinum demand is dominated by autocatalysts — especially for diesel engines — plus jewellery, chemical and glass industry uses, and growing interest from hydrogen fuel-cell technology. Because roughly two-thirds of mined supply comes from South Africa, power disruptions and labour action there can move the platinum price quickly.
The Canadian-dollar quote adds the USD/CAD exchange rate on top of those fundamentals. Platinum has historically traded both above and below gold; that ratio, and substitution between platinum and palladium in catalytic converters, are watched closely by traders.
Platinum Price CAD FAQ
- What is the platinum price in CAD today?
- It is the live spot value of one troy ounce of platinum converted into Canadian dollars, updated continuously from global market data during trading hours.
- What is the platinum price per ounce in Canadian dollars?
- The per-ounce CAD figure applies the current USD/CAD rate to the world platinum spot price; the on-page table extends the same value to gram, kilo, pennyweight, tola and tael units.
- Why is the platinum price in Canada different from the U.S. platinum price?
- Only the currency differs. Platinum trades globally in U.S. dollars, and the Canadian price re-expresses that value in CAD, so exchange-rate moves show up directly in the Canadian quote.
- How often does Kitco update the platinum price in CAD?
- Throughout active market hours in real time; when markets close, the page holds the last traded values until trading resumes.
- Can I view historical platinum prices in CAD?
- Yes. Use the chart timeframes and historical tools on this page to review platinum in Canadian dollars over longer horizons.
Platinum prices on this page are supplied by Kitco's live market data feeds and converted to Canadian dollars using the prevailing USD/CAD exchange rate. Quotes are indicative spot market prices, not offers to buy or sell.
Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada.