What is the silver price in CAD today? It is the current spot value of one troy ounce of silver in Canadian dollars, derived live from the global silver market and the USD/CAD rate. The quote at the top of this page updates through the trading day.

What is the silver price per ounce in Canadian dollars? The per-ounce figure converts the world spot silver price into CAD. Because silver is much cheaper per ounce than gold, many Canadian buyers also watch the per-gram and per-kilo rows in the table on this page.

Why is the silver price in Canada different from the U.S. silver price? The underlying metal price is the same worldwide; the Canadian quote reflects the exchange rate between the U.S. and Canadian dollars. Currency movement alone can change the CAD silver price day to day.

How often does Kitco update the silver price in CAD? The CAD silver quote refreshes in real time while global markets are open, using Kitco’s live price feeds; the last close is displayed when markets are shut.