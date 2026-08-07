Live Silver Price in Canada (CAD)
Live Silver Price
Aug 07, 2026 - 14:14 NY Time
Live Silver Price in Canadian Dollars
Follow the live silver price in Canadian dollars, quoted per ounce, gram and kilo. This page combines the real-time CAD silver spot price with intraday movement and long-run silver price history for Canadian investors and buyers.
Silver Price Today in Canada
The table below shows today's silver price in Canadian dollars across common trading units. Values are converted live from the global spot silver price using the current USD/CAD exchange rate.
|Unit
|Silver Price (CAD)
|Change
|Low
|High
|Silver price per ounce
|C$88.10
|+C$2.06
|C$85.09
|C$90.91
|Silver price per gram
|C$2.83
|+C$0.07
|C$2.74
|C$2.92
|Silver price per kilo
|C$2,832.52
|+C$66.09
|C$2,735.81
|C$2,922.86
|Silver price per pennyweight
|C$4.41
|+C$0.10
|C$4.25
|C$4.55
|Silver price per tola
|C$33.04
|+C$0.77
|C$31.91
|C$34.09
|Silver price per tael
|C$107.07
|+C$2.50
|C$103.41
|C$110.48
Prices in Canadian dollars (C$), based on the bid price of the global spot market. Tael refers to the Hong Kong tael (37.799375 g).
Silver Price Per Ounce in CAD
The silver price per troy ounce in Canadian dollars is currently C$88.10. The troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) is the standard quotation unit for precious metals worldwide.
Silver Price Per Gram in CAD
The silver price per gram is currently C$2.83. Gram pricing is most useful for smaller purchases such as jewellery and minted bars under one ounce.
Silver Price Per Kilo in CAD
The silver price per kilogram is currently C$2,832.52. Kilobars are a common format for institutional and high-volume investors.
Silver Price Chart in Canadian Dollars
The interactive chart at the top of this page tracks the silver price in Canadian dollars in real time, with intraday, 30-day, 60-day, 6-month, 1-year, 5-year and 10-year views. Use the currency selector on the chart to compare the same silver price in other currencies.
Silver Price History in CAD
Longer-run silver price history in CAD is available through the historical views on this page, covering daily, monthly and yearly data. Historical prices help put today's Canadian silver price in the context of multi-year trends and past market cycles.
What Moves the Silver Price in Canada?
Silver wears two hats: it is a precious metal that trades alongside gold, and an industrial input used in electronics, solar photovoltaics, batteries and medical applications. That dual nature makes the silver price more volatile than gold — industrial demand cycles and manufacturing data can move silver sharply in both directions.
For the Canadian-dollar price, the USD/CAD exchange rate is the second driver: global silver trades in U.S. dollars, so a move in the loonie changes what Canadians pay per ounce. Supply is comparatively inelastic — most silver is mined as a by-product of copper, lead, zinc and gold — which can amplify price swings when demand shifts.
Silver Price CAD FAQ
- What is the silver price in CAD today?
- It is the current spot value of one troy ounce of silver in Canadian dollars, derived live from the global silver market and the USD/CAD rate. The quote at the top of this page updates through the trading day.
- What is the silver price per ounce in Canadian dollars?
- The per-ounce figure converts the world spot silver price into CAD. Because silver is much cheaper per ounce than gold, many Canadian buyers also watch the per-gram and per-kilo rows in the table on this page.
- Why is the silver price in Canada different from the U.S. silver price?
- The underlying metal price is the same worldwide; the Canadian quote reflects the exchange rate between the U.S. and Canadian dollars. Currency movement alone can change the CAD silver price day to day.
- How often does Kitco update the silver price in CAD?
- The CAD silver quote refreshes in real time while global markets are open, using Kitco’s live price feeds; the last close is displayed when markets are shut.
- Can I view historical silver prices in CAD?
- Yes — switch the chart to longer ranges or open the historical tools to study silver in Canadian dollars over weeks, months and multi-year periods.
Silver prices on this page are supplied by Kitco's live market data feeds and converted to Canadian dollars using the prevailing USD/CAD exchange rate. Quotes are indicative spot market prices, not offers to buy or sell.
Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada.