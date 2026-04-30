Live Cryptocurrency Prices in Canadian Dollars (CAD)
Track live cryptocurrency prices in Canadian dollars (CAD), including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and other major digital assets. Compare current prices, 24-hour changes, market capitalization, trading volume and historical performance using Kitco’s interactive charts and tools.
Prefer prices in U.S. dollars? View live cryptocurrency prices in USD.
Coin
Price
1h%
24h%
7d%
Volume (24h)
Market Cap
Bitcoin
BTC
|C$90,351.74
|0.12
|0.02
|1.84
|21.24B
|1.30T
Ethereum
ETH
|C$2,665.41
|0.17
|-0.39
|1.38
|7.91B
|230.70B
Litecoin
LTC
|C$63.34
|-0.70
|-0.72
|0.44
|163.58M
|3.52B
BNB
BNB
|C$824.81
|-0.09
|-0.53
|-0.28
|553.17M
|78.79B
XRP
XRP
|C$1.419
|0.09
|-2.49
|-5.39
|1.64B
|63.65B
Tether
USDT
|C$1.393
|0.04
|-0.54
|-0.74
|34.82B
|183.40B
Cardano
ADA
|C$0.2764
|-0.59
|-3.56
|14.65
|508.63M
|7.40B
Polkadot
DOT
|C$1.126
|0.35
|-1.81
|4.42
|75.70M
|1.37B
Dogecoin
DOGE
|C$0.09717
|0.13
|0.63
|-1.36
|432.38M
|10.83B
Uniswap
UNI
|C$5.640
|0.86
|0.07
|-6.63
|164.80M
|2.53B
Chainlink
LINK
|C$11.44
|-0.43
|-1.65
|-0.44
|160.27M
|6.14B
EOS
EOS
|C$0.08905
|-0.10
|-3.25
|-0.16
|2,319.73
|0.00
Bitcoin Cash
BCH
|C$300.08
|-0.02
|-0.01
|2.10
|63.81M
|4.32B
Stellar
XLM
|C$0.2248
|0.81
|-1.35
|-7.22
|93.47M
|5.53B
TRON
TRX
|C$0.4562
|-0.04
|-0.39
|-0.42
|310.55M
|31.06B
Zcash
ZEC
|C$714.32
|0.12
|3.12
|10.12
|168.81M
|8.60B
NEO
NEO
|C$2.549
|0.15
|-1.77
|-1.73
|2.77M
|128.96M
Monero
XMR
|C$516.35
|0.44
|0.78
|3.82
|79.96M
|6.96B
OMG Network
OMG
|C$0.06157
|0.53
|-0.65
|0.48
|353,429.00
|6.19M
NEM
XEM
|C$0.0006924
|3.60
|3.28
|4.97
|31,032.00
|4.47M
Decentraland
MANA
|C$0.09212
|0.43
|-0.01
|-1.90
|7.30M
|129.45M
0x Protocol
ZRX
|C$0.1129
|0.25
|0.67
|0.79
|5.64M
|68.70M
Ontology
ONT
|C$0.05274
|0.24
|-1.98
|-0.23
|1.80M
|37.83M
Dash
DASH
|C$43.15
|-0.08
|0.97
|1.55
|35.33M
|395.83M
IOTA
IOTA
|C$0.04716
|0.71
|-1.41
|6.05
|5.75M
|154.99M
Solana
SOL
|C$102.39
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.58
|1.54B
|42.74B
USDC
USDC
|C$1.393
|0.03
|-0.55
|-0.80
|9.05B
|71.93B
Avalanche
AVAX
|C$8.920
|0.23
|-1.47
|-1.73
|132.26M
|2.76B
Shiba Inu
SHIB
|C$0.00000638
|-0.18
|-2.48
|-4.73
|71.12M
|2.70B
Polygon
MATIC
|C$0.1759
|0.04
|-0.56
|-25.93
|0.15
|0.00
BUSD
BUSD
|C$1.403
|0.79
|0.15
|1864.46
|464.46
|34.63M
Cronos
CRO
|C$0.07388
|0.50
|-1.89
|-3.13
|4.20M
|2.51B
Algorand
ALGO
|C$0.1233
|0.35
|-1.22
|10.96
|25.95M
|797.29M
Dai
DAI
|C$1.394
|0.04
|-0.55
|-0.76
|144.42M
|4.58B
Near Protocol
NEAR
|C$2.233
|0.09
|-4.27
|-6.66
|140.68M
|2.09B
Cosmos Hub
ATOM
|C$1.882
|-0.60
|-1.74
|7.99
|19.45M
|706.94M
Axie Infinity
AXS
|C$1.249
|0.50
|0.77
|6.43
|17.85M
|156.32M
Fantom
FTM
|C$0.03922
|0.03
|-2.98
|-3.18
|374.67
|0.00
VeChain
VET
|C$0.006506
|0.40
|-0.19
|-3.44
|3.71M
|401.41M
The Sandbox
SAND
|C$0.05744
|0.03
|0.06
|-3.07
|9.54M
|123.62M
Theta Network
THETA
|C$0.1867
|0.43
|-1.23
|5.60
|3.67M
|133.92M
Forj
BONDLY
|C$0.0001490
|0.04
|-0.56
|-4.06
|170.22
|105,107.00
Tezos
XTZ
|C$0.2806
|0.64
|-0.26
|-1.49
|6.75M
|220.05M
Aave
AAVE
|C$125.16
|0.43
|0.32
|-8.07
|151.26M
|1.38B
GALA
GALA
|C$0.002454
|-0.31
|-2.16
|-3.68
|17.89M
|86.71M
PancakeSwap
CAKE
|C$1.955
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-4.38
|19.52M
|451.60M
Loopring
LRC
|C$0.01425
|-0.51
|-3.11
|-3.37
|3.35M
|14.04M
Kusama
KSM
|C$4.298
|0.35
|-1.14
|2.57
|4.94M
|57.44M
iExec RLC
RLC
|C$0.3847
|0.30
|-0.63
|-3.76
|891,245.00
|24.00M
Enjin Coin
ENJ
|C$0.03513
|0.06
|-0.80
|-0.86
|2.59M
|50.16M
Basic Attention
BAT
|C$0.09405
|0.43
|0.02
|3.96
|8.99M
|100.93M
Chiliz
CHZ
|C$0.01776
|0.15
|-0.83
|-2.97
|16.53M
|133.49M
Celo
CELO
|C$0.08480
|-0.24
|-1.51
|-4.83
|2.98M
|36.82M
Oasis
ROSE
|C$0.007838
|-0.57
|-1.85
|7.60
|2.15M
|44.58M
Compound
COMP
|C$23.68
|2.09
|3.77
|2.19
|9.15M
|169.85M
TrueUSD
TUSD
|C$1.388
|0.04
|-0.55
|-0.76
|13.97M
|492.28M
Sushi
SUSHI
|C$0.2345
|0.31
|1.30
|9.77
|8.11M
|49.02M
Yearn.Finance
YFI
|C$2,876.96
|-0.01
|-0.95
|1.11
|5.44M
|74.39M
1inch
1INCH
|C$0.1179
|1.21
|0.50
|1.60
|8.01M
|118.86M
Flow
FLOW
|C$0.03821
|0.16
|-0.12
|-7.51
|5.13M
|46.07M
Decred
DCR
|C$17.74
|0.08
|0.08
|-4.83
|858,532.00
|222.78M
Celsius Network
CEL
|C$0.01630
|0.10
|2.26
|2.74
|378.71
|417,716.00
Steem
STEEM
|C$0.04996
|0.09
|-1.59
|-3.67
|2.50M
|19.88M
Immutable
IMX
|C$0.1527
|-0.18
|-1.50
|1.99
|4.76M
|219.30M
Ankr Network
ANKR
|C$0.004842
|-0.25
|-0.90
|1.89
|6.04M
|34.74M
Bancor Network
BNT
|C$0.3691
|-0.13
|-0.91
|-1.11
|1.42M
|27.15M
Synthetix Network
SNX
|C$0.2937
|-0.05
|-1.48
|-2.10
|9.89M
|122.34M
PHALA
PHA
|C$0.03015
|-0.23
|-0.09
|7.66
|6.83M
|18.18M
dYdX
DYDX
|C$0.1578
|0.58
|-2.24
|-0.08
|2.23M
|96.07M
Ren
REN
|C$0.004531
|-4.85
|-0.49
|-0.42
|177,151.00
|3.25M
Kava
KAVA
|C$0.05687
|0.35
|0.64
|-2.33
|8.78M
|44.18M
Vulcan Forged
PYR
|C$0.09749
|-1.75
|-1.25
|-0.88
|8.46M
|2.34M
OriginTrail
TRAC
|C$0.3831
|0.32
|0.24
|0.53
|704,232.00
|122.84M
Chromia
CHR
|C$0.01836
|0.09
|-1.26
|3.24
|3.44M
|12.84M
Request
REQ
|C$0.07130
|0.34
|0.11
|0.09
|1.35M
|51.13M
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
|C$0.1677
|0.13
|-1.24
|5.51
|21.94M
|11.97M
Injective
INJ
|C$6.245
|-0.41
|-3.86
|-8.29
|43.51M
|447.80M
Verge
XVG
|C$0.002818
|0.05
|0.84
|4.51
|427,189.00
|33.40M
Band Protocol
BAND
|C$0.2304
|2.18
|3.60
|9.26
|1.39M
|29.80M
Augur
REP
|C$1.159
|0.06
|-5.82
|-10.31
|1,385.14
|0.00
xMoney
UTK
|C$0.002133
|0.04
|-0.56
|4.73
|52.56
|0.00
Ampleforth
AMPL
|C$1.761
|-0.15
|-1.13
|1.02
|99.53
|3.75M
Unibright
UBT
|C$0.02807
|-1.65
|-4.10
|0.87
|1,454.68
|3.02M
Bridge Mutual
BMI
|C$0.0007584
|0.04
|-0.56
|-1.86
|5.94
|43,065.00
Kyber Network Crystal
KNC
|C$0.1426
|0.07
|-0.45
|-2.82
|3.54M
|24.66M
Illuvium
ILV
|C$4.233
|0.72
|0.46
|5.19
|3.63M
|25.16M
Reserve Rights
RSR
|C$0.001690
|0.36
|-1.13
|-3.54
|5.64M
|75.89M
Polkastarter
POLS
|C$0.07184
|-1.77
|-3.67
|-8.09
|96,317.00
|5.11M
Akash Network
AKT
|C$0.6806
|-1.28
|0.17
|9.48
|5.05M
|144.76M
MultiversX
EGLD
|C$3.708
|-0.12
|-5.67
|-1.70
|4.17M
|81.17M
SuperVerse
SUPER
|C$0.1171
|-0.42
|-1.25
|0.59
|2.77M
|53.75M
Balancer
BAL
|C$0.1505
|-0.16
|-1.99
|2.52
|298,868.00
|7.81M
Cryptocurrency Prices in Canadian Dollars
Cryptocurrency prices are commonly quoted in U.S. dollars, but Canadian investors may prefer to follow values in Canadian dollars. This page converts cryptocurrency market prices into CAD, making it easier to compare digital assets with Canadian investments, precious metals and other markets tracked on Kitco.
What Affects Crypto Prices in CAD?
Cryptocurrency prices in Canadian dollars reflect both the market value of each digital asset and movements in the Canadian dollar. A cryptocurrency can rise or fall in CAD because of changes in its underlying market price, movements in the USD/CAD exchange rate, or a combination of both.
Crypto Price Data and Updates
Prices, market capitalization, volume and performance figures update regularly throughout the day. Values are provided for market-reference purposes and may differ from prices available on individual cryptocurrency exchanges. Trading fees, spreads and transaction costs are not included.
- How often are cryptocurrency prices in CAD updated?
- Cryptocurrency prices update regularly as new market data becomes available. The latest update time should appear beside the price table or individual chart.
- Why is the Bitcoin price in CAD different from the price in USD?
- The Canadian-dollar price reflects both Bitcoin’s market value and the current conversion rate between the U.S. and Canadian dollars.
- Can I view historical cryptocurrency performance in CAD?
- Yes. Select a cryptocurrency to view its historical chart and performance over available time periods in Canadian dollars.
- Does the displayed price include exchange fees?
- No. The displayed market price does not include exchange spreads, commissions, withdrawal fees or other transaction costs.
Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada. Last updated: . Prices shown in Canadian dollars.