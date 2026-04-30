Live Cryptocurrency Prices in Canadian Dollars (CAD)

How often are cryptocurrency prices in CAD updated? Cryptocurrency prices update regularly as new market data becomes available. The latest update time should appear beside the price table or individual chart.

Why is the Bitcoin price in CAD different from the price in USD? The Canadian-dollar price reflects both Bitcoin’s market value and the current conversion rate between the U.S. and Canadian dollars.

Can I view historical cryptocurrency performance in CAD? Yes. Select a cryptocurrency to view its historical chart and performance over available time periods in Canadian dollars.