Live Cryptocurrency Prices in Canadian Dollars (CAD)

Track live cryptocurrency prices in Canadian dollars (CAD), including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and other major digital assets. Compare current prices, 24-hour changes, market capitalization, trading volume and historical performance using Kitco’s interactive charts and tools.

Prefer prices in U.S. dollars? View live cryptocurrency prices in USD.

Coin
Price
1h%
24h%
7d%
Volume (24h)
Market Cap
Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

C$90,351.740.120.021.8421.24B1.30T
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

C$2,665.410.17-0.391.387.91B230.70B
Litecoin

Litecoin

LTC

C$63.34-0.70-0.720.44163.58M3.52B
BNB

BNB

BNB

C$824.81-0.09-0.53-0.28553.17M78.79B
XRP

XRP

XRP

C$1.4190.09-2.49-5.391.64B63.65B
Tether

Tether

USDT

C$1.3930.04-0.54-0.7434.82B183.40B
Cardano

Cardano

ADA

C$0.2764-0.59-3.5614.65508.63M7.40B
Polkadot

Polkadot

DOT

C$1.1260.35-1.814.4275.70M1.37B
Dogecoin

Dogecoin

DOGE

C$0.097170.130.63-1.36432.38M10.83B
Uniswap

Uniswap

UNI

C$5.6400.860.07-6.63164.80M2.53B
Chainlink

Chainlink

LINK

C$11.44-0.43-1.65-0.44160.27M6.14B
EOS

EOS

EOS

C$0.08905-0.10-3.25-0.162,319.730.00
Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash

BCH

C$300.08-0.02-0.012.1063.81M4.32B
Stellar

Stellar

XLM

C$0.22480.81-1.35-7.2293.47M5.53B
TRON

TRON

TRX

C$0.4562-0.04-0.39-0.42310.55M31.06B
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC

C$714.320.123.1210.12168.81M8.60B
NEO

NEO

NEO

C$2.5490.15-1.77-1.732.77M128.96M
Monero

Monero

XMR

C$516.350.440.783.8279.96M6.96B
OMG Network

OMG Network

OMG

C$0.061570.53-0.650.48353,429.006.19M
NEM

NEM

XEM

C$0.00069243.603.284.9731,032.004.47M
Decentraland

Decentraland

MANA

C$0.092120.43-0.01-1.907.30M129.45M
0x Protocol

0x Protocol

ZRX

C$0.11290.250.670.795.64M68.70M
Ontology

Ontology

ONT

C$0.052740.24-1.98-0.231.80M37.83M
Dash

Dash

DASH

C$43.15-0.080.971.5535.33M395.83M
IOTA

IOTA

IOTA

C$0.047160.71-1.416.055.75M154.99M
Solana

Solana

SOL

C$102.390.000.10-0.581.54B42.74B
USDC

USDC

USDC

C$1.3930.03-0.55-0.809.05B71.93B
Avalanche

Avalanche

AVAX

C$8.9200.23-1.47-1.73132.26M2.76B
Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu

SHIB

C$0.00000638-0.18-2.48-4.7371.12M2.70B
Polygon

Polygon

MATIC

C$0.17590.04-0.56-25.930.150.00
BUSD

BUSD

BUSD

C$1.4030.790.151864.46464.4634.63M
Cronos

Cronos

CRO

C$0.073880.50-1.89-3.134.20M2.51B
Algorand

Algorand

ALGO

C$0.12330.35-1.2210.9625.95M797.29M
Dai

Dai

DAI

C$1.3940.04-0.55-0.76144.42M4.58B
Near Protocol

Near Protocol

NEAR

C$2.2330.09-4.27-6.66140.68M2.09B
Cosmos Hub

Cosmos Hub

ATOM

C$1.882-0.60-1.747.9919.45M706.94M
Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity

AXS

C$1.2490.500.776.4317.85M156.32M
Fantom

Fantom

FTM

C$0.039220.03-2.98-3.18374.670.00
VeChain

VeChain

VET

C$0.0065060.40-0.19-3.443.71M401.41M
The Sandbox

The Sandbox

SAND

C$0.057440.030.06-3.079.54M123.62M
Theta Network

Theta Network

THETA

C$0.18670.43-1.235.603.67M133.92M
Forj

Forj

BONDLY

C$0.00014900.04-0.56-4.06170.22105,107.00
Tezos

Tezos

XTZ

C$0.28060.64-0.26-1.496.75M220.05M
Aave

Aave

AAVE

C$125.160.430.32-8.07151.26M1.38B
GALA

GALA

GALA

C$0.002454-0.31-2.16-3.6817.89M86.71M
PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap

CAKE

C$1.955-0.10-0.06-4.3819.52M451.60M
Loopring

Loopring

LRC

C$0.01425-0.51-3.11-3.373.35M14.04M
Kusama

Kusama

KSM

C$4.2980.35-1.142.574.94M57.44M
iExec RLC

iExec RLC

RLC

C$0.38470.30-0.63-3.76891,245.0024.00M
Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin

ENJ

C$0.035130.06-0.80-0.862.59M50.16M
Basic Attention

Basic Attention

BAT

C$0.094050.430.023.968.99M100.93M
Chiliz

Chiliz

CHZ

C$0.017760.15-0.83-2.9716.53M133.49M
Celo

Celo

CELO

C$0.08480-0.24-1.51-4.832.98M36.82M
Oasis

Oasis

ROSE

C$0.007838-0.57-1.857.602.15M44.58M
Compound

Compound

COMP

C$23.682.093.772.199.15M169.85M
TrueUSD

TrueUSD

TUSD

C$1.3880.04-0.55-0.7613.97M492.28M
Sushi

Sushi

SUSHI

C$0.23450.311.309.778.11M49.02M
Yearn.Finance

Yearn.Finance

YFI

C$2,876.96-0.01-0.951.115.44M74.39M
1inch

1inch

1INCH

C$0.11791.210.501.608.01M118.86M
Flow

Flow

FLOW

C$0.038210.16-0.12-7.515.13M46.07M
Decred

Decred

DCR

C$17.740.080.08-4.83858,532.00222.78M
Celsius Network

Celsius Network

CEL

C$0.016300.102.262.74378.71417,716.00
Steem

Steem

STEEM

C$0.049960.09-1.59-3.672.50M19.88M
Immutable

Immutable

IMX

C$0.1527-0.18-1.501.994.76M219.30M
Ankr Network

Ankr Network

ANKR

C$0.004842-0.25-0.901.896.04M34.74M
Bancor Network

Bancor Network

BNT

C$0.3691-0.13-0.91-1.111.42M27.15M
Synthetix Network

Synthetix Network

SNX

C$0.2937-0.05-1.48-2.109.89M122.34M
PHALA

PHALA

PHA

C$0.03015-0.23-0.097.666.83M18.18M
dYdX

dYdX

DYDX

C$0.15780.58-2.24-0.082.23M96.07M
Ren

Ren

REN

C$0.004531-4.85-0.49-0.42177,151.003.25M
Kava

Kava

KAVA

C$0.056870.350.64-2.338.78M44.18M
Vulcan Forged

Vulcan Forged

PYR

C$0.09749-1.75-1.25-0.888.46M2.34M
OriginTrail

OriginTrail

TRAC

C$0.38310.320.240.53704,232.00122.84M
Chromia

Chromia

CHR

C$0.018360.09-1.263.243.44M12.84M
Request

Request

REQ

C$0.071300.340.110.091.35M51.13M
My Neighbor Alice

My Neighbor Alice

ALICE

C$0.16770.13-1.245.5121.94M11.97M
Injective

Injective

INJ

C$6.245-0.41-3.86-8.2943.51M447.80M
Verge

Verge

XVG

C$0.0028180.050.844.51427,189.0033.40M
Band Protocol

Band Protocol

BAND

C$0.23042.183.609.261.39M29.80M
Augur

Augur

REP

C$1.1590.06-5.82-10.311,385.140.00
xMoney

xMoney

UTK

C$0.0021330.04-0.564.7352.560.00
Ampleforth

Ampleforth

AMPL

C$1.761-0.15-1.131.0299.533.75M
Unibright

Unibright

UBT

C$0.02807-1.65-4.100.871,454.683.02M
Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual

BMI

C$0.00075840.04-0.56-1.865.9443,065.00
Kyber Network Crystal

Kyber Network Crystal

KNC

C$0.14260.07-0.45-2.823.54M24.66M
Illuvium

Illuvium

ILV

C$4.2330.720.465.193.63M25.16M
Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights

RSR

C$0.0016900.36-1.13-3.545.64M75.89M
Polkastarter

Polkastarter

POLS

C$0.07184-1.77-3.67-8.0996,317.005.11M
Akash Network

Akash Network

AKT

C$0.6806-1.280.179.485.05M144.76M
MultiversX

MultiversX

EGLD

C$3.708-0.12-5.67-1.704.17M81.17M
SuperVerse

SuperVerse

SUPER

C$0.1171-0.42-1.250.592.77M53.75M
Balancer

Balancer

BAL

C$0.1505-0.16-1.992.52298,868.007.81M

Cryptocurrency Prices in Canadian Dollars

Cryptocurrency prices are commonly quoted in U.S. dollars, but Canadian investors may prefer to follow values in Canadian dollars. This page converts cryptocurrency market prices into CAD, making it easier to compare digital assets with Canadian investments, precious metals and other markets tracked on Kitco.

What Affects Crypto Prices in CAD?

Cryptocurrency prices in Canadian dollars reflect both the market value of each digital asset and movements in the Canadian dollar. A cryptocurrency can rise or fall in CAD because of changes in its underlying market price, movements in the USD/CAD exchange rate, or a combination of both.

Crypto Price Data and Updates

Prices, market capitalization, volume and performance figures update regularly throughout the day. Values are provided for market-reference purposes and may differ from prices available on individual cryptocurrency exchanges. Trading fees, spreads and transaction costs are not included.

Frequently Asked Questions
How often are cryptocurrency prices in CAD updated?
Cryptocurrency prices update regularly as new market data becomes available. The latest update time should appear beside the price table or individual chart.
Why is the Bitcoin price in CAD different from the price in USD?
The Canadian-dollar price reflects both Bitcoin’s market value and the current conversion rate between the U.S. and Canadian dollars.
Can I view historical cryptocurrency performance in CAD?
Yes. Select a cryptocurrency to view its historical chart and performance over available time periods in Canadian dollars.
Does the displayed price include exchange fees?
No. The displayed market price does not include exchange spreads, commissions, withdrawal fees or other transaction costs.

Prices provided by Kitco Metals Inc., Montreal, Canada. Last updated: . Prices shown in Canadian dollars.

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