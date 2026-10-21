Bitcoin’s completed daily close above the Cloud marks a return to strong bullish mode, while altcoin reversal signals are broadening. Confirmation is still ticker- and timeframe-specific: ETH retains its daily bearish state, BTC dominance’s daily reset is only possible, and a closed Close Long is not automatically a new trend.

Bitcoin’s Tuesday close confirms the return to strong bullish mode

Bitcoin / TetherUS · 1D · Binance

BTC closed up and out of the daily Cloud on Tuesday, pivoting back to strong bullish mode. This is the outcome I had been expecting from the recent TBO Close Shorts. BTC is strong bullish again, while nearby charts remain in different trend states.

Ethereum’s daily bearish consolidation coexists with a four-hour Close Short

Ethereum / TetherUS · 1D · Binance

ETH remains in daily bearish consolidation with Monday’s confirmed Open Short. It has also printed a TBO Close Short on the four-hour chart. The shorter-timeframe signal is present, but the daily trend remains bearish consolidation. Separately, ETH/BTC confirmed a bullish RSI reset on the daily and moved back up into its Cloud, confirming bullish consolidation on that ratio. ETH/BTC is a relative-performance chart, not ETH’s dollar price.

BTC dominance’s reversal is starting to look in motion, with its daily reset still possible

Market Cap BTC Dominance, % · 1D · CRYPTOCAP

BTC.D is starting to look as though its reversal is in motion, and today we might get a bearish RSI reset on the daily. That reset is not confirmed yet. Separately, combined stablecoin dominance closed below its daily Cloud on Tuesday and is now strong bearish. Its opposite reversal signals, TBO Close Longs, have been firing since Monday, warning of the move now underway. ETH.D had another bullish RSI reset, while SOL.D still looks decent. Dominance measures market share, not spot price.

Altcoin reversal signals broaden without making every trend identical

Crypto Total Market Cap Excluding Stablecoins, $ · 4h · CRYPTOCAP

TOTALES closed its second TBO Close Long by tagging the Fast line, and it also has bullish reversal signals on the four-hour chart. TOTALE50, TOTALE100 and OTHERS also have bullish reversal signals. Separately, OTHERS.D moved up to close its Close Long by tagging the Fast line; TOTALE50.D did the same. TOTALE100.D has two four-hour TBO Close Shorts. TOTAL3ESBTC is moving up nicely, while OTHERS/BTC is on track to close its TBO Close Long; it has not closed yet.

DXY’s bearish divergence arrives as TradFi recovery evidence improves

U.S. Dollar Index · 1D · TVC

DXY printed a TBT Bearish Divergence on Tuesday: the bearish reversal signal is confirmed. With that signal, we will see EURUSD move back up and USDJPY move down; I hope USDJPY reaches my next target of 152. S&P futures are already back to the Fast line with an even stronger Slow line, while DJI is back above the daily Cloud in strong bullish mode. NDX already confirmed a bullish RSI reset. IWM printed a second TBT Bullish Divergence but remains very strong bearish. FANG remains in bearish consolidation despite its super strong bullish macro trend, with the Slow line pointing up. NVDA was up over 2% after hours; TSLA was up after hours and back above its Cloud, and SPCX was up 9% after hours. GME bounced off the Fast line and looks like it will give us a TBO Springboard Bounce. My VIX expectation is a fall back below the Cloud and then to 13.35, not a target already reached. The Nikkei is struggling with newly lost support, although prior falls to the Slow line produced large bounces. Shanghai remains below TBO Support. Hang Seng needs to drop lower and force RSI oversold below 25; then it will be a good dip buy. KOSPI is back above Support and RSI is printing a second bullish reset. Oil printed a perfect doji Tuesday and failed to close above Resistance; it remains overbought and strong bullish but is due for a drop anyway. Gold still looks weak despite my expectation of a bigger move up. Silver rose Tuesday but is pulling back again and remains strong bearish. PAXG/BTC is falling, which makes sense after three TBO Close Longs.

ALT follow-through varies, and GLM’s Fast-line tag is still outstanding

GLM / USDT · 1D · OKX

BNB finally tagged the Fast line, closing its previous two TBO Close Longs. ZEC had a 9% close Tuesday but remains inside its Cloud. HYPE is barely holding support but is back above the 1.272 Fibonacci extension; NEAR is holding up well. BCH closed its two previous Close Longs. LTC also closed prior Close Longs but is working on a second one. UNI, SUI and AAVE also closed prior Close Longs. PUMP did too, but is working on a second today; ONDO has the same caveat. Closing a Close Long does not automatically put a chart into strong bullish mode. WLD closed up 10% Tuesday and tagged Resistance today; PEPE popped 9%. SKY and JUP closed Close Longs; ALGO, KAS, RENDER and OP did too. MORPHO confirmed an Open Short, while VVV is back above its Cloud. BAT is working on a TBT Bearish Divergence today, not a confirmed divergence. S is still unable to close above Resistance. USELESS saw Support jump to Tuesday’s low, marking a strong pivot low. CVX is above Resistance right now, intraday, not on a completed close, and ORCA is starting to reverse. GLM already had a great bounce Tuesday but still has not tagged its Fast line.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.