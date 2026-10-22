Bitcoin closed higher above its daily Cloud on Wednesday, building bullish momentum toward $87k. The wider market is less uniform: TOTALES is being pushed back into its Cloud, SOL remains macro bullish despite reversal warnings, and LTC is developing a new Close Long that still needs the daily close for confirmation.

Bitcoin closes higher above the Cloud with $87k in view

Bitcoin / TetherUS · 1D · Binance

Bitcoin closed higher above the daily Cloud on Wednesday. That is a great start to bullish momentum toward $87k. The four-hour Close Shorts look like they are finally paying off; the move toward $87k remains an outlook, not a target already reached.

Ethereum closes its Close Short but remains inside the Cloud

Ethereum / TetherUS · 4h · Binance

ETH has just closed its Close Short on the four-hour chart, but remains trapped inside the Cloud. Closing that warning is not the same event as moving above the Cloud. Its current position differs from Bitcoin’s completed daily close above it.

A strong Wednesday close meets a pullback at today’s open

Crypto Total Market Cap Excluding Stablecoins, $ · 1D · CRYPTOCAP

TOTALES closed above its daily Cloud on Wednesday, but the dump at today’s open is pushing it back inside. I remain hopeful of a higher move to Resistance and beyond. TOTALE50 and TOTALE100 were close to closing above, while OTHERS just barely did close above Wednesday. Some of these movers still have unfulfilled four-hour Close Shorts, so a small pullback is still doable. Separately, OTHERS.D is close to pushing above its Cloud and channel; TOTALE50.D remains in bearish consolidation at the edge, and TOTALE100.D remains strong bearish. TOTAL3ESBTC is still strong bearish but almost back up to its Cloud; OTHERS/BTC is almost back above its Cloud too. These are different charts and states. Combined stablecoin dominance fell further below its Cloud, and I hope it keeps dropping. BTC dominance closed green Wednesday but is dropping at today’s start; ETH dominance is green during the short-term dump and has a bullish RSI reset. Dominance measures share, not an asset’s dollar price.

A developing dollar pullback supports the FX watch

U.S. Dollar Index · 1D · TVC

DXY is on track to close inside its daily Cloud; that close has not happened yet. EURUSD remains strong bearish below its Cloud, but if DXY drops, that should produce a bullish bounce for the Euro. USDJPY should fall below its Cloud into strong bearish mode, which is good for the Yen, then move to the next target range of 152. S&P futures closed back above the Cloud Wednesday and are dipping inside again, while DJI pushed higher above it. NDX has yet to tag its Fast line but should before week end at this rate; NVDA almost tagged its Fast line Wednesday. GME printed a bearish divergence Wednesday. TSLA is down after hours, while SPCX is holding up. VIX closed down 3.75% Wednesday. The Nikkei is down about 1% and working on an Open Short; the last three similar occasions were followed by bounces, not a guarantee of another. Hang Seng is now oversold and down over 2%, while KOSPI is down 2% but still looks great. Shanghai illustrates the importance of losing TBO Support. Oil printed a second consecutive doji Wednesday and a tiny bearish RSI reset; I still expect and await a fakeout lower. Gold is back at Support, silver is heading there but has not arrived, and platinum retraced to it. Copper looks likely to drop to the Slow line around 6.30. Uranium remains very strong bearish and PAXG/BTC remains strong bearish.

Solana’s relief bounce does not erase its macro-bullish trend

SOL / TetherUS · 1D · Binance

SOL closed its two-week-old Close Long when Wednesday’s bounce touched the Fast line. A Close Long is a bearish reversal warning that the bullish uptrend could reverse. For an existing position, this touch is an opportunity to choose whether to reduce exposure or close if concerned the chart is bearish. The Slow line still points up: SOL remains macro bullish despite the reversal warnings and Wednesday’s small relief bounce.

Fresh developing warnings make altcoin follow-through uneven

Litecoin / U.S. Dollar · 1D · Bitfinex

LTC closed its prior Close Long Wednesday and is now starting to print another. The new signal is not confirmed until the daily candle closes. AAVE, ONDO, ALGO, FIL and ORCA are following that warning pattern; do not treat those developing signals as confirmed. ZEC, by contrast, closed higher above its Cloud Wednesday and made a strong-bullish pivot, even though it only barely cleared it. XMR remains very strong bullish, and NEAR rose over 6% and remains strong bullish. HYPE still struggles with support and the 1.272 Fibonacci extension. LINK, SUI, PUMP and KAS closed earlier Close Longs; MNT is about to close its previous one. Bitway closed inside its Cloud for the first time since its rally began: caution is warranted. WLD again failed to push above Resistance and still struggles with historical weekly Resistance. PEPE pushed above its Cloud. VVV remains strong bullish, but I remain cautious about its three Close Longs. STRK hit the Fast line Wednesday and is now working on a Close Long. INJ remains strong bullish despite repeated Fast-line pullbacks. STABLE printed a Close Short; CRV reached Resistance but has not closed above it. S printed a second bearish divergence Wednesday, yet remains strong bullish with the Slow line starting to curl up, so there is no need to panic yet. CVX pushed above Resistance; FLUID is losing steam. WAL is flat-lining on the Fast line and needs to move before reaching short-term support. ATH closed its Close Long.

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