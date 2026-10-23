Bitcoin closed down 3% Thursday and moved back inside its daily Cloud, while altcoin dominance added another bearish reversal warning. The broader picture is mixed: DXY confirmed trend damage, Nikkei 225 futures broke below their Cloud, and Copper reached the 6.30 dip-buy area.

Bitcoin falls back inside the Cloud without breaking the macro thesis

Bitcoin closed down 3% Thursday and moved back inside its daily Cloud. The four-hour Close Shorts closed. I still read the macro trend as bullish while the Slow line continues pointing upward, even if only slightly. That does not erase the Thursday damage or turn the developing daily candle into a completed recovery.

Ethereum keeps two advantages after a 3.4% decline

ETH fell 3.4% Thursday, only a little more than Bitcoin. Its advantages are the bullish RSI Reset confirmed on October 10 and its current Open Short. It will print a Close Short once it starts to reverse; that is a conditional expectation, not a newly confirmed Close Short.

Altcoin dominance carries a third reversal warning

OTHERS.D printed a third Close Long on Thursday. Its Slow line still angles upward, but I view this as a serious bearish reversal warning; escaping that bearish path requires a push above Resistance. This is percentage dominance, not the OTHERS market-cap chart or an ALT dollar-price call. TOTALE50.D echoed the warning, while TOTALE100.D remains strong bearish and is working on an Open Short. On market-cap charts, TOTALES is back in bearish consolidation with the Slow line still pointing upward, TOTALE50 printed another Close Long, TOTALE100 did not, and OTHERS printed no new Close Long.

The dollar confirms trend damage inside the Cloud

DXY confirmed a Thursday close inside its daily Cloud. I would not be surprised by a temporary move back above it, but I expect DXY eventually below the Cloud even if that takes another month. From that thesis, I see a EURUSD bounce to the top of its Cloud, currently 1.15230, as inevitable. USDJPY already dropped below its Cloud Thursday; RSI almost reached oversold but did not, and 152 and below is the next momentum test.

A rare Nikkei Cloud break puts an oversold watch in view

Nikkei 225 futures closed below the Cloud Thursday for the first time since April 2025. The current RSI reading below 25 is still unconfirmed because the latest daily candle is developing. I see a dip-buy opportunity approaching, not an entry already triggered. The current Shanghai wick will likely leave a lower chart low and a higher RSI low, producing a bullish divergence, Hang Seng closed just below the 0.618 Fibonacci level and has a bullish RSI Reset in progress, while KOSPI has only a potential double bottom.

Oil pressure deepens the metals pullback

Oil futures are pushing toward the March wick at 102.73. Gold fell 2.81% Thursday, while silver dropped nearly 6% and printed a Breakdown just below Support. Copper fell to the bottom of its Cloud around 6.30, the dip-buy area I had been waiting for; the current daily candle remains developing. Uranium also dropped back. PAXG/BTC closed green but remains strong bearish, so I still favor BTC over Gold on that ratio view.

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