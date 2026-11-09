(Kitco Commentary) - Bitcoin is testing a fragile floor while Ethereum offers a stronger relative-performance case. I am watching for confirmation rather than treating one RSI reset, a dominance wick or an oversold stock index as an automatic recovery.

Bitcoin holds a fragile floor, not a confirmed recovery

Bitcoin had a fairly stable Friday despite a shaky US stock market. It kind of held September's pivot low just under $75,000. This is an attractive bounce zone in my view, but a drift toward the Slow line at $72,000 remains possible. A bullish RSI Reset is confirmed; bearish consolidation continues until a solid recovery move changes the picture. Holding a floor is useful. It is not the same as escaping the room.

Ethereum has a relative-strength case against Bitcoin

ETH still looks better than BTC to me. Thursday's sharp pullback retraced the move and brought RSI down, which I see as more runway for another push higher. The stronger part of that case is ETH/BTC: price is holding inside the Cloud and OBV looks good. I think ETH has a decent chance of outperforming BTC. That is a relative-performance view, not a guarantee of rising dollar prices.

Smaller-coin dominance improves, but the close still matters

Stablecoin dominance stayed flat Friday rather than pushing higher. Its RSI broke my spaghetti-support line and failed to make a higher high after a bearish RSI reset; I expect dominance lower. BTC.D closed back inside the Cloud, and I still expect it lower despite its rising Slow line and macro-bullish trend. ETH.D is moving higher above TBO Support; SOL.D looks weak and Top 10 dominance remains strong bearish. OTHERS.D wicked above the Cloud Friday, but a close above is still required. TOTALE50.D and TOTALE100.D remain strong bearish. Separately, TOTALE market cap remains in bearish consolidation below newly established TBO Support; TOTALE50 needs a bounce at its Cloud bottom, and TOTALE100's bullish RSI hints have not yet become price strength. OTHERS OBV looks increasingly bullish to me. TOTAL3ESBTC and OTHERS/BTC support my view that ALTs could outperform BTC, maybe next week, provided there are no further macro or TradFi surprises. Dominance is market share, not spot price; none of this guarantees a general ALT rally.

Weekly Close Long signals warn of damage, not a market bottom

S&P futures barely closed higher Friday and remain very strong bearish after Thursday's drop. The weekly chart confirmed a Close Long while RSI has not yet gone oversold. A past example had two more red weeks before a V-shaped recovery; I expect a similar sequence and a possible year-end rally, not a confirmed current bottom. NDX is already weekly oversold and printed a Close Long; its historical comparison had one more red week. Russell 2000 also printed a Close Long after a bullish RSI reset two weeks earlier. FANG's earlier signal led to more difficulty before a V-shaped recovery. These Close Long signals are not Open Short signals or claims about my positions. NVDA remains strong bearish despite Friday's bullish RSI reset, with historical TBO Support at 166.96; TSLA respected broken support as resistance despite its reset. SPCX saw Support move up and a bullish reset. VIX reached 28 on Thursday and remains in my rejection zone; I take that as a reason the drawdown may be nearer its end, not proof it has ended. DXY actually rose 0.70% Friday with its Slow line pointing up; my expectation that it later falls below the Cloud is a forecast, not an observed decline. EUR fell and USD/JPY printed another Open Long. The PMI chart supports my optimistic outlook. Nikkei confirmed a bullish RSI reset, Shanghai looks weaker, and Hang Seng may test resistance next week. KOSPI lost support and printed a Breakdown; it might be a late exhaustion breakdown, but that remains uncertain until next week.

Gold barely holds while the broader commodity picture stays mixed

Gold held inside the Cloud, but only just, in my November 7 chart assessment. Silver kind of held historical support at 49.81, though it still looks weak. Copper's TBO Support jumped to Friday's low after 162 bars at the previous level; uranium remains strong bearish. Oil futures are deep in bearish consolidation despite a bullish RSI reset; a move toward Fast could still take one or two weeks. PAXG/BTC reached the 0.5 Fibonacci level Thursday and had about 4% left to its weekly Fast line in that snapshot. That percentage is dated chart context, not a current execution quote.

Platinum divergence does not erase the bearish breakdown

Platinum printed a TBT Bullish Divergence Thursday, but its TBO Breakdown and problem at the Fast line are the bearish short-entry setup I am watching. The divergence does not cancel that setup or confirm a bullish reversal. Elsewhere, BNB is only working on a weekly Close Long. XRP is very strong bearish after losing Support and falling below the Cloud; SOL needs to bounce or risks a deeper decline. ZEC keeps wicking above the Cloud without a close above. HYPE suffered an 8% rejection Thursday back to its support range; XLM reached historical TBO Support and LTC sits at the Cloud bottom. XMR and PEPE remain strong bullish, with PEPE's authored next target at 0.000005684. NEAR, BCH and BTW confirmed Open Short signals; these are chart events, not claims of personal trades. SKY is struggling with broken support. ARB's bullish divergence is still developing; INJ still needs to clear the 0.382 retracement. AKE is making a V-shaped bounce; FET has returned to the historical accumulation zone. XPL remains genuinely ambiguous to me: a strong bottom or more downside. PIEVERSE is heading toward the 0.618 Fibonacci level. ANSEM started moving Friday, but creator-related drama makes staying away my preference.

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