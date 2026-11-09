(Kitco Commentary) - Strengths
- Morgan Stanley is among the first major banks to use the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's (DTCC) new tokenization service to create blockchain-based representations of U.S. stocks and Treasury securities. The initiative highlights growing institutional adoption of blockchain technology and could improve settlement efficiency, collateral mobility and liquidity in traditional financial markets. The involvement of major Wall Street institutions underscores the increasing convergence of conventional financial infrastructure and digital assets.
- Standard Chartered has introduced tokenized deposits for corporate clients in Hong Kong, expanding the use of blockchain technology in institutional banking. The initiative enables businesses to manage tokenized bank deposits through digital infrastructure, potentially improving transaction efficiency, liquidity management and settlement processes. The development highlights how traditional financial institutions are increasingly integrating blockchain solutions into their core banking services.
- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has added Broadridge, Computershare, Equiniti and Superstate to its planned tokenized securities platform, strengthening the infrastructure needed to bring stock trading onto blockchain networks. According to CoinDesk, Broadridge, Computershare and Equiniti collectively serve nearly 5,000 publicly listed companies, including almost 99% of the S&P 500. The platform aims to enable 24/7 trading, instant settlement and stablecoin-based funding, subject to regulatory approval. The initiative highlights growing institutional momentum toward blockchain-based capital markets while preserving shareholder rights and corporate governance functions.
Weaknesses
Bitcoin declined to approximately $77,900 on November 2 as Binance customers withdrew a net $3.64 billion after the exchange reopened withdrawals following a major cyberattack. Binance processed approximately $4.65 billion in withdrawals against $1.01 billion in deposits. The FBI linked the $6.3 billion theft to TraderTraitor, a North Korean hacking group known for using sophisticated social engineering techniques to target cryptocurrency platforms. The incident highlights persistent cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the potential impact of major security breaches on investor confidence and digital asset markets.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Coinbase and reduced its price target by 53%, citing a weaker earnings outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange. The downgrade reflects concerns about the company's near-term profitability and exposure to challenging digital asset market conditions. The substantial reduction in the bank's valuation expectations highlights the sensitivity of cryptocurrency-related equities to trading activity, market volatility and operating performance.
- U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $430.2 million in net outflows on November 5, led by Fidelity's FBTC with $199.9 million and BlackRock's IBIT with $105 million, bringing weekly net redemptions to approximately $869.8 million through Thursday. Bitcoin fell below $76,000 before recovering that level, while the broader cryptocurrency market faced selling pressure following a sharp decline in technology stocks. Approximately $1.26 billion in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated over 24 hours, highlighting weakening investor sentiment and the vulnerability of digital assets to broader market volatility.
Opportunities
- Schroders, the London-based asset manager overseeing approximately $1.1 trillion, is bringing its emerging markets bond strategy to the Solana blockchain through a partnership with tokenization specialist Centrifuge. Investors will be able to hold tokenized shares in a feeder fund linked to the underlying bond portfolio. The initiative expands real-world asset tokenization beyond money market funds and U.S. Treasuries, potentially opening new distribution channels for actively managed fixed-income strategies and increasing institutional participation in blockchain-based financial markets.
- Blockchain-based securities platform tZERO plans to go public through a merger with FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. in a transaction valuing the company at approximately $350 million before additional capital. The deal could provide up to $231 million in SPAC trust cash, subject to shareholder redemptions, with shares expected to trade on NYSE American under the ticker TZRO in early 2027. If completed, the listing could provide capital to expand regulated tokenized securities trading infrastructure, potentially supporting greater institutional participation and broader adoption of blockchain-based capital markets.
- Metals.io has issued digital tokens backed by 25 tonnes of physical copper stored in Germany, extending blockchain-based tokenization into industrial commodities. The initiative demonstrates how physical assets can be represented digitally, potentially enabling more efficient ownership transfers, broader investor participation and new financing opportunities. By connecting blockchain technology with tangible industrial resources, the development highlights the potential for real-world asset tokenization to expand beyond traditional financial securities into global commodity markets.
Threats
- Major U.S. corporations, including Nvidia, Costco and Nike, have joined opposition to OKX and Intercontinental Exchange's plans involving tokenized equities, bringing the reported number of objecting companies to 50. The resistance underscores potential legal, governance and shareholder-rights challenges facing blockchain-based securities initiatives. Such objections could delay product launches and complicate efforts to integrate tokenized equities into traditional financial markets.
- Securities and Exchange Commission filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Bitget's operator, BG Limited, alleging that it provided unlicensed trading services to Thai customers between 2022 and 2025. Authorities are seeking to block access to Bitget's website and mobile application starting December 5, creating uncertainty around a proposed acquisition of licensed local exchange GMO-Z through a Bitget-linked company. The action highlights growing regulatory and market-access risks for global cryptocurrency exchanges, potentially complicating international expansion strategies and increasing compliance costs.
- Jack Dorsey's Block faces a proposed $764 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to a federal anti-money-laundering investigation, while the company's quarterly bitcoin gross profit declined approximately 50% amid lower Cash App trading fees. The combination of regulatory exposure and weakening cryptocurrency-related profitability highlights the compliance and earnings risks facing financial technology companies operating in digital asset markets. The potential settlement also underscores the financial consequences of deficiencies in anti-money-laundering controls.