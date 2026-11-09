(Kitco Commentary) - Precious metals buyers have finally given us some interesting reasons for optimism! After several difficult weeks, last Friday brought important changes to the technical picture.

Gold reclaimed a long-term rising support line and delivered a weekly bullish engulfing pattern. Silver also achieved something meaningful, recovering above a previously broken triangle boundary after defending an important Fibonacci support level.

Monday's buyers are trying to build on those successes, but there's an important question:

Can these encouraging weekly developments translate into confirmed daily breakouts?

Both metals have already challenged resistance levels that frustrated buyers last week and both still have technical obstacles to overcome before their recovery scenarios become considerably more convincing.

Let's take a closer look.

Gold (GC.F) - A Weekly Reversal Gives the Bulls Another Chance

Something important happened on gold's weekly chart.

After briefly losing its long-term green rising support line, gold managed to finish last week back above it, invalidating the earlier minor breakdown. Additionally, buyers delivered another encouraging development: a weekly bullish engulfing candlestick formation.

With Stochastic and CCI also generating improving bullish signals, the recovery now has a stronger technical foundation.

However, the daily chart tells an equally interesting story.

Let’s recall the quote from Friday’s Premium Lab Note:

“(…) What if the latest weakness is simply a verification of Wednesday's breakout rather than the beginning of another bearish leg?

The scenario remains credible.

A daily close above 4038 would preserve the consolidation breakout, giving buyers a technical foundation for another recovery attempt next week. (…)”

From today’s perspective, we see that although the bulls failed to close the morning bearish gap, gold finished the session above the orange consolidation's upper boundary at 4038, supporting our interpretation that the pullback was a verification of Wednesday's breakout.

And buyers wasted little time acting on that foundation.

Monday's upswing has already carried gold to 4143.17, temporarily overcoming the upper boundary of Friday's bearish gap at 4113. This is a positive development, however, a daily close above that level would confirm the gap's closure and strengthen the recovery scenario further.

What might come next?

First, the resistance associated with the October 22 bearish engulfing formation, near 4160, followed by the upper boundary of the black declining channel, currently around 4176. Beyond those obstacles, our previously identified upside target combination at 4190-4222 remains relevant.

Nevertheless, the bulls still have something to prove.

If the latest recovery loses momentum, the reclaimed orange consolidation boundary at 4038, followed by the lower boundary of the black declining channel, will remain important support references.

Daily Takeaways: a daily close above 4113 would confirm Friday's bearish gap closure. The next resistance barriers lie near 4160, 4176, and the previously discussed 4190-4222 target zone. Holding above 4038 remains important for the latest breakout scenario.

Bottom Line: Gold's weekly recovery and successful daily support verification have improved the bullish outlook. Now buyers must demonstrate that they can turn those encouraging developments into another confirmed advance.

Silver (SI.F) - The Bulls Reclaim Their Footing. Is the Triangle Next?

For weeks, silver buyers have struggled to find convincing technical reasons for optimism, but last week's closing price finally provided one.

After testing the important weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 4861, silver rebounded and finished the week above the lower boundary of the red triangle, which invalidated the earlier weekly breakdown beneath the formation.

As a result, Monday's buyers are trying to build on that achievement.

The latest upswing has already reached 5345.30, challenging the triangle's upper boundary and pushing through the resistance combination that frustrated the bulls last week.

Remember those two overlapping bearish gaps?

The October 30 gap at 5225-5238 and the November 6 gap at 5177.50-5237.60 created a particularly stubborn obstacle, reinforced by the upper boundary of the orange consolidation (Friday's Premium Lab Note highlighted 5238 as the critical level for confirming their closure).

Monday's rally has exceeded that barrier intraday, but… we've seen a similar story before.

Thursday's promising upswing failed to produce a confirmed close above the older gap, reminding us why an intraday breakthrough isn't enough.

So, what would make the current recovery more convincing?

A daily close above 5238, combined with a successful breakout above the red triangle's upper boundary, would substantially strengthen the bullish case (at this point, it’s worth keeping in mind that the triangle is a weekly formation, therefore, confirmation of its upper-boundary breakout on W1 would carry additional significance).

Such developments would revive the upside roadmap discussed in Premium Lab Note posted last Wednesday, including the resistance combination at 5469.50-5500.70.

But if buyers fail again, the next important downside test would involve Friday's low near 5121 and the nearby daily 127.2% Fibonacci extension.

Daily Takeaways: watch 5238 for confirmation of both bearish gap closures and the orange consolidation breakout. The red triangle's upper boundary provides another crucial resistance test. Failure would increase the importance of support near 5121.

Bottom Line: Silver's weekly recovery is encouraging, but overcoming the remaining resistance barriers is what could turn a promising rebound into a more credible bullish development.

What About the Other Four Markets?

Gold and silver aren't the only markets showing interesting technical developments this Monday.

The U.S. dollar has encountered renewed selling pressure after Friday's impressive recovery. Although buyers successfully closed several earlier bearish gaps, they failed to reach a key higher-timeframe resistance combination. Monday's fresh bearish gap is now putting their recent gains to the test.

Platinum has reclaimed the psychological 1500 barrier on a weekly closing basis and is extending its recovery. But buyers are approaching a formidable combination of bearish gaps, a declining channel boundary, and Fibonacci resistance. Can they overcome this cluster, or will sellers force another correction?

Palladium has invalidated two earlier weekly breakdowns, improving its technical position. Unfortunately for buyers, several bearish gaps remain overhead, leaving the daily chart caught between important support and resistance barriers.

And copper is attempting to recover after one of last week's most concerning technical developments. Buyers have defended an important weekly Fibonacci level and launched a fresh bullish advance, but the risk to the metal's long-term rising structure hasn't disappeared.

Four different markets, four important technical questions and several levels that could help determine what happens next.

In today's complete Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we examine all four markets in detail, connect their latest developments with our previous analyses, and identify the confirmations that could change their technical outlooks.

Final Thought - The Next Hurdle Matters

A market that successfully defends support has accomplished something important, but that doesn't mean the next resistance barrier will automatically fall.

Sometimes a strong rebound is the beginning of a more meaningful recovery, other times, it merely brings buyers into another difficult technical battle. And that's why we're paying such close attention to the latest developments in gold and silver as both have delivered encouraging signals on their weekly charts.

Now the daily charts must show whether buyers are ready to take the next step.

The opportunity is there. Confirmation is what gives it credibility.