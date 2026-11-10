(Kitco Commentary) - Nov 10, 2026

1. Life is good… for gold bugs who follow the gold market’s most important rules of thumb.

2. After failing to break higher, oil made a double top and is now crashing.

3. After failing to hike rates as oil spiked higher, this excited Fed speaker now wants a half point hike… as oil tumbles.

4. Gold bugs can build tremendous wealth by consistently ignoring this kind of fear-mongering news, and focusing instead on some basic rules, the biggest of which involves buying significant gold price sales into strong support.

5. For a look at all five gold buy zones of 2026, including the current one. The bottom line:

6. While mainstream analysts wait like Godot for gold to make a new high so they can proclaim “It’s now a buy!”, savvy gold bugs have bought gold, silver, and miners five times, sold five times… and built significant wealth by doing so.

7. All five of these buy zones have seen gold stocks surge by the 20% marker I urge investors to use as a profit booking point… for at least some of the holdings they purchase in a buy zone.

8. As is evident here, the gains from these buy zones for gold tend to happen very quickly; from the most recent one (about $76 for GDX), most senior and intermediate producers gained about 20% in about a week.

9. Using GDX as the lead marker, the 20% profit booking mark was $91, and it was hit yesterday. I sold and urged my newsletter subscribers who like booking profits to sell too. What has transpired since then?

10. Well, gold is tumbling in early trading today ahead of the supposedly important CPI report. While gold always comes back (because all fiats are vile items that eventually go off the board), amateur investors can find their willpower tested on a decline…

11. If they’ve booked none of their gains.

12. The key to gold stocks success is booking profits after buying in an emotionally distasteful but strategically vital zone.

13. Just as a fighter or soldier must have a winning mindset to deal with the potential trauma that lies ahead, so too an investor needs to be in a positive state of mind when the market, often very surprisingly, turns down.

14. The only way to realistically have that mindset when a sell-off occurs is to already be a winner that has already booked their gains.

15. For a look at vital zones for future gold stock buys. I’ve highlighted the latest buy zone ($3941) with an amber-coloured arrow. The “future three” are in green.

16. All investors should be as ready to buy the $3500-$3200 zone on a drop into it as for the $4900-$4700 and $5600-$5400 zones, on a drop into either of those.

17. What is the ultimate purpose of investing? The answer is of course to get richer. Most investors understand this basic fact, but they go about it by trying to get more questionable fiat money rather than more gold.

18. While I urge investors to sell some gold stocks (and silver in some cases) for fiat with 20% gains, that’s not the case with gold. After the buy is done, there are rarely any sells.

19. For silver, I prefer to see that sold for gold rather than for fiat.

20. Are there any indications that today’s big price dip (typical on many Tuesdays) is best treated as just a hiccup in the surge from $3941, with much bigger gains to come? There certainly is, and to view what is arguably the most exciting indicator of them all…

21. I use the 14,5,5 series for what is arguably the gold market’s most important technical indicator and…

22. Even after the current 20% surge in the price of GDX and a myriad of awesome miners, it’s still oversold, meaning the potential upside for this rally could perhaps be described as one of the greatest in the history of the gold market.

23. In a nutshell, using solid rules of thumb to book gold stock profits is a fundamental necessity for most investors… as is a focus on getting more gold.

24. The world’s greatest oscillator suggests that as the ultimate monetary metal resumes its powerful surge against fiat, GDX will rise to $105, and then to all-time highs, carrying thousands of quality miners with it!