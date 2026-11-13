(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the price swings in gold and silver over the past few days. Gold was near $3,880 at the time of recording after trading as low as $3,871. Silver was near $49 after swinging between roughly $48.56 and $50.73. Jeff discusses why some market participants are watching $3,800 gold and the $48 area in silver. He also reviews the wide trading ranges in platinum and palladium.

Jeff connects the broad selloff to concerns about higher interest rates, persistent inflation, and weaker economic activity. He explains why investors are favoring U.S. Treasuries and the dollar in the near term, and why CPM still expects those economic concerns to support gold and silver investment demand over time.

The presentation also discusses what the bid-to-cover ratio tells investors about the appetite for U.S. government debt. Jeff puts the rise in 10-year Treasury yields in historical context and explains why longer-term borrowing costs matter to households and businesses.

The video includes a discussion about precious metals leasing. Jeff explains why a miner might hold bullion in its treasury and lease metal it would otherwise sell. He discusses how leasing can help fabricators manage price risk and free up working capital.