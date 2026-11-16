(Kitco Commentary) - Strengths
- The best-performing precious metal for the week was palladium, although it remained down 1.53%. Palladium showed relative strength across the precious metals complex, supported by supply concerns after top producer Nornickel warned that a prolonged furnace overhaul could limit production in 2027 and 2028. Prices also benefited from a wave of short-covering as institutional investors rushed to buy back bearish bets against the heavily oversold metal.
- In October 2026, the People’s Bank of China added 830,000 ounces, or roughly 25.8 metric tons, to its gold reserves. This was its largest monthly purchase since late 2023 and extended its buying streak to 24 consecutive months. Continued purchases by a major central bank support demand for physical gold and reflect the ongoing trend of diversifying reserves away from the U.S. dollar.
- After the market closed on November 9, Allied Gold announced that it had poured its first gold at the Kurmuk mine in Ethiopia. Allied expects the mine to reach commercial production by year-end, with the processing plant reaching its full production capacity in early 2027, according to Canaccord.
Weaknesses
- The worst-performing precious metal for the week was silver, down 6.14%. According to a new Metals Focus report, global silver demand is projected to fall 5% in 2026, driven by declining industrial use, a 22% drop in jewelry purchases and U.S. retail investment reaching its lowest level since 2010. Meanwhile, a stronger U.S. dollar and high interest rates are contributing to 45 million ounces in silver ETF outflows. These outflows, along with the release of existing stockpiles, are improving physical supply and narrowing the market deficit.
- Endeavour Mining shares came under pressure as potential disruptions at its Mana mine overshadowed stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Despite the operational challenges, the company remains on track to meet the lower half of its production guidance. South Africa’s mining sector also showed weakness in September, with gold production falling 7.5%, compared with a 6.4% decline in August. Platinum group metal (PGM) production and overall mining output fell 9.9% and 10.7%, respectively.
- In mid-November 2026, gold suffered its worst weekly decline since June, falling to a 13-month low below $3,860 an ounce. Higher Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured prices following a hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Markets were fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December, with some investors seeing a possibility of a 50-basis-point increase.
Opportunities
- The silver market is heading toward its sixth consecutive annual supply deficit in 2026. This shortfall is expected to continue even as solar panel manufacturers reduce their use of silver. Strong physical demand from other industrial manufacturers, jewelers and retail bar-and-coin investors is making up for the decline. At the same time, easing investor sell-offs are helping tighten market conditions and could put upward pressure on prices. The ongoing deficit supports silver prices, while solar demand continues to grow.
- Barrick Mining filed for a U.S. IPO to spin off its Nevada and Dominican Republic gold assets into a new company called American Barrick Gold Corp. (ticker: ABGC), while retaining voting control. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the North American assets could be worth nearly $62 billion. Scotiabank views the spin-off as a potential catalyst for unlocking shareholder value and improving operational focus. The announcement helped lift Barrick shares in premarket trading.
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore launched a new gold vaulting service designed for foreign central banks and official institutions. The facility will initially hold up to 500 metric tons of gold, with room to expand. The move reflects growing demand from central banks and other government institutions for secure storage of physical gold outside traditional Western financial centers.
Threats
- According to BMO, silver’s biggest source of demand growth is now reversing, and the bank expects solar demand to give back roughly half of its gains by 2030. With industrial demand weakening, the silver market is becoming more dependent on investors to absorb a growing physical surplus. BMO’s price forecast of $50–$70 an ounce for the second half of this decade would require investment inflows to match the record levels seen in 2025. More bullish price scenarios would require sustained inflows well above historical levels, which the bank considers unlikely.
- Bank of America believes silver should find support if gold prices stabilize. However, weaker investor demand and softer solar demand could shift the market from an 8,600-metric-ton deficit in 2025 to a modest surplus in 2026. ETF outflows have driven much of this change, while China’s efforts to curb solar overproduction have further weakened demand. Renewed imports and future investment in power grids could provide some support. Silver demand from data centers is expected to more than double to just over 600 metric tons by 2030. However, that would represent less than 2% of global consumption, making ETFs and solar demand more important drivers of prices.
- A new November 2026 report from SWISSAID found that the UAE’s 2023 due-diligence regulations have failed to stop the flow of illicit African gold into the country. The UAE continues to import an estimated 591 metric tons annually. The report raises concerns about money laundering, environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance risks, potential institutional boycotts and the possibility of the UAE returning to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.