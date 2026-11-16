(Kitco Commentary) - Digital gold once again failed to live up to its reputation. Not only didn’t Bitcoin hedge against Nvidia’s decline, but it plummeted even further, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose more than 2% last week and gold prices fell 5%.

Why?

The natural explanation would be that, as investors moved away from risk, they also pulled money out of crypto, triggering forced liquidations and so on. The thing is, while Nvidia stock fell 12%, AMD and Micron actually rallied, suggesting capital rotation rather than a panic sell-off.

It's unlikely that inflation triggered the panic either.

Sure, with U.S. CPI rising 0.4% in October, against expectations of 0.3%, producer prices jumping 6.5% year over year, up from 6.3% in September, and the labor market still strong, a rate hike by the Fed in December seems inevitable. But markets were already expecting that. And even if that were the case, it doesn’t explain why Bitcoin fell more than twice as much as gold did.

As for the Binance hack, the exchange had already started allowing customers to withdraw their funds on November 1. Therefore, it is unlikely that crypto investors suddenly decided, more than a week later, that they'd had enough and rushed out into fiat. Those who wanted to exit had the opportunity to do so as soon as the chance arose.

There's also a theory that markets fear tougher crypto regulation after Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress.

And, at first glance, there are indeed reasons for concern. If Elizabeth Warren becomes chair of the Senate Banking Committee and Maxine Waters takes the top spot on the House Financial Services Committee, both could push for a stricter approach toward the cryptocurrency sector.

Democrats could also ramp up probes into crypto companies, especially those tied to the Trump administration, while pushing for tighter investor protections and stricter industry oversight.

But again, why did these fears hit the market last week, rather than after the election results or in January, when the new Congress takes office?

That leaves Anthropic's upcoming IPO, in which the company could raise up to $64 billion, potentially drawing money away from crypto and into AI.

In the end, however, these factors combined may have weighed on Bitcoin, with mass liquidations of leveraged positions adding to the selling pressure.