Bitcoin remains inside a valid bull flag while early altcoin reversal signals build. The important distinction is between a developing signal and a completed reversal: BTC dominance still needs bearish confirmation, and four-hour divergence carries less weight than Close Shorts.

Bitcoin keeps its bull flag and rising Slow line

Bitcoin remains choppy, but its fresh bull flag is still valid and the daily Slow line keeps moving up. If a larger drop takes BTC to the Slow line at $71k, my plan is to buy that dip. This is a conditional scenario, not a forecast that Bitcoin must fall to $71k or a claim that the level has already been reached.

Ethereum approaches another oversold RSI test

ETH is following Bitcoin. RSI is approaching oversold again; I expect a higher RSI low alongside a lower chart low, creating bullish divergence. That is the developing setup I am watching, not a completed reversal or an already confirmed oversold reading.

Bitcoin dominance still needs bearish confirmation

BTC dominance closed red over the weekend, and TBO Resistance moved to Sunday's high at 60.66%. Last week's bearish RSI Reset is already in place. Now I want more bearish confirmation: a wick or close into the Cloud and/or a TBT Bearish Divergence or Close Long. When BTC dominance falls lower, OTHERS.D will lift. ETH.D and SOL.D are not showing the strength I want. These are dominance charts, not spot-price calls.

OTHERS prints an early four-hour reversal signal

OTHERS market cap remains in bearish consolidation on the daily chart. Its four-hour chart printed a TBT Bullish Divergence this morning, an early bullish reversal signal that does not carry the same weight or momentum as Close Shorts. The four-hour Slow line is still descending bearishly. Separately, TOTAL3ESBTC remains strong bearish below its Cloud and has not yet pushed into it. OTHERS/BTC confirmed an Open Short on Saturday and is now near its Cloud bottom; I expect a Close Short soon, perhaps at a lower price, and its RSI has not gone oversold. I remain bullish on crypto, but these early signals do not mean the reversal work is finished.

The dollar reaches 102; a retreat remains the forecast

DXY bounced to my 102 target. My outlook is for it to fall slowly back inside its daily Cloud and ultimately toward the Cloud bottom below 100. That retreat is still a forecast, not a completed move. It should lift US stocks and BTC/crypto; the Euro should return to 1.15 as a result, while USDJPY has the next target below at 152. Those are linked expectations, not facts that have already played out.

FET's oversold conclusion matters alongside the bearish signal

FET confirmed an Open Short on Sunday, but RSI is now going oversold. I view that oversold condition as a sign that the pullback is nearing its end and should reverse back up; I do not read the Open Short in isolation. In the later daily-chart updates, SEI is oversold too, APE is back at TBO Support with oversold RSI, and BEAM had a strong Fast-line bounce from Sunday to Monday. These are distinct ticker-specific observations, not fresh completed reversals across the entire group.

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