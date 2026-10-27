The latest Commitments of Traders report contains an interesting development in silver. Large Speculators have pulled back their net long exposure to a 137-report extreme on the bearish side — a reading that stretches back roughly two and a half years. That kind of positioning shift is worth examining carefully, both for what it suggests and for what it does not yet confirm.

What the Data Is Showing

In COT analysis, a 137-report extreme in Large Speculators' net positioning means this group is now holding one of its least bullish positions in silver over that lookback window. Historically, when speculative traders become this reluctant to hold long exposure, it has sometimes marked a period of transition — at minimum, it reflects a meaningful shift in how this group views the market.

The signal is categorized as a bullish COT extreme, suggesting that in the medium to longer term, a shift in the current trend is possible. That trend, as I note in the review, has been running against silver since early this year.

So on the surface, this reads as a contrarian setup: Large Speculators are near their most pessimistic in over two years, which from a COT perspective can sometimes precede a recovery.

Why This Is Not a Clear Buy Signal

Here is where I want to be direct, because this kind of reading can be misread.

There is still considerable room for this extreme to deepen before it becomes actionable. Looking back at the five-year chart, the most striking COT extreme in silver occurred in September 2022, when Commercials — the hedging side of the market, typically producers and end-users — actually went net long, and Large Speculators flipped net short. That is an extreme of a completely different magnitude. We are not close to that right now.

What that means in practice: a 137-report extreme is notable, but it does not tell us that speculative positioning has reached its floor. Traders could continue reducing their net long exposure, and a year from now we could be discussing a much more pronounced extreme that would offer a clearer signal. Rushing into silver based on the current reading alone would be getting ahead of the data.

This is a case where patience genuinely matters. COT analysis works best when you let the data reach a level that is hard to argue with, rather than acting on the first sign of a developing setup.

Copper's Recent All-Time Extreme Adds Broader Metals Context

For readers following the metals complex, it is worth noting that copper produced an all-time COT extreme not long ago — visible on the longer-term chart — with positioning suggesting potential downside in the medium to longer term based on historical analysis. That reading has been part of the backdrop in the metals space and provides some broader context for how stretched speculative positioning can become before the market responds.

Copper's all-time extreme was a much stronger and more unambiguous signal than what silver is currently showing. The silver reading is real and meaningful, but it sits at an earlier stage of development.

What to Watch From Here

The silver setup is one I am watching, not one I would call confirmed. The COT data is pointing to a possible medium-to-longer-term shift in trend, but the honest takeaway is that the signal needs more time.

Specifically, what would make this more compelling: Large Speculators continuing to reduce net long exposure to levels that approach or match the kind of extremes seen in late 2022, or Commercials beginning to shift their positioning in a way that aligns with the speculative extreme. Confirmation from price action, or at minimum a stabilization, would also strengthen the case.

Until those conditions develop, the 137-report extreme in silver is best understood as an early-stage indicator — something to monitor closely rather than act on immediately. The data is telling a story, but it has not finished telling it yet.

For traders who follow COT positioning in precious metals, this is the kind of reading that deserves a place on your watchlist. Just let the setup develop before drawing firm conclusions.

Watch this week’s full COT analysis here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beFseYSqFdE&t