Bitcoin remains in bearish consolidation, yet my macro outlook is still bullish. Ethereum's sharp Support update and early altcoin signals are encouraging, but developing reversals must not be confused with confirmed signals.

Bitcoin remains macro bullish despite bearish consolidation

BTC is still in bearish consolidation, but I remain macro bullish. The four-hour chart printed a TBT Bullish Divergence overnight; its Close Short is in progress, not yet confirmed, and I still want more. I expect Bitcoin to push up out of the Cloud and above its bull flag to higher highs. A break to $93k and a panic dip to $70k are two scenarios I would welcome, not completed moves or new trade instructions.

Ethereum Support jumps from $1,550 to $2,297

ETH's TBO Support moved from $1,550 to $2,297 on Tuesday, identifying a strong new pivot low. ETH remains in bearish consolidation; the Support update does not mean that state has ended. I am still leaning bullish.

Bitcoin dominance stays strong bullish but weakens

BTC.D is still strong bullish above the Cloud, but clearly weakening. I am waiting for a drop into the Cloud, which starts at the Fast line at 60.38%. BTC and stablecoin dominance both dipped Tuesday. A little market share went to ETH.D, none to SOL.D, and a little more to Top 10 dominance, which also has a bearish RSI Reset. Stablecoin dominance remains macro bearish despite bullish consolidation inside its Cloud; its daily RSI made a lower high against the slight higher high, and another Close Long printed on its four-hour chart. These are market-share observations, not measured cash flows or spot-price calls.

OTHERS dominance tests two overhead barriers

OTHERS.D is back at the Fast line and overhead resistance in its bull-flag channel. Breaking above both the channel and the Cloud would be an epic push; that break is not being reported as complete. Its four-hour chart printed three Close Shorts. I still think buying spot dips and patiently waiting for reversals is smarter. Separately, the four-hour TOTALES and OTHERS market-cap charts each got a Close Short, and OTHERS/BTC got two. Those are distinct chart owners, not additional OTHERS.D signals. The market is still chopping, but I remain optimistic.

The dollar stops at Resistance; the retreat remains my outlook

DXY pushed higher than I expected but stopped at TBO Resistance. I still expect it to drop lower into the Cloud. The stronger dollar pushed the Euro lower, and I see that chart as overdue for a bounce. If DXY drops back below the Cloud, the Euro will bounce to its Slow line and USDJPY will drop to 152. Those consequences retain their dollar condition; they are not completed outcomes.

HYPE rebounds but remains below former Support

HYPE closed over 5% higher Tuesday and printed a TBT Bullish Divergence, but it is still below former Support, which is now resistance. The rebound does not erase that barrier. Elsewhere in the later updates, FET had a green close without a bullish RSI Reset; SEI and FARTCOIN saw TBO Support jump, and USELESS is working on bullish divergence. Those are different stages, not a blanket confirmed altcoin reversal.

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