(Kitco Commentary) - Bitcoin outperformed at the open while the Nasdaq dropped more than 2% ahead of Nvidia's earnings. With sentiment this negative, the best risk to reward is to the upside.

For weeks, I've been pointing to the red dots on Bitcoin's momentum wave, first on the 1-week chart and then on the 2-week chart. I said I wasn't going to fight that momentum, and I wasn't going to buy Bitcoin as a short-term trade until it showed real strength. Sure enough, we got an epic waterfall. That's why I don't fight momentum.

Bitcoin got beaten down badly over the weekend. It fell to about $62,000 on Sunday, its lowest level since July, and roughly $2 billion in leveraged positions got liquidated, most of them longs. It closed the week down about 14%, and it's now down more than 20% from where it was trading on November 4. It has bounced back to around $64,500, but that was a brutal weekend for anyone holding leverage. There's now a red dot showing on the monthly chart too, which is a huge timeframe for that signal to appear on.

Bitcoin monthly chart

This morning, Bitcoin actually outperformed. At the open, bears and bulls were fighting over the Nasdaq while Bitcoin held its bounce. Then the Nasdaq looked like it was breaking down for the bears, and at the low, it was down 2.15% on the day.

That's where I bought the dip.

Why I bought the Nasdaq dip

The Nasdaq always gets the dip bought eventually, and tech stocks rarely go down three days in a row. At 2.15% down on the day, this felt like a bottom, with buyers likely stepping in tomorrow. So I entered now as a day trade or short-term swing. That position is currently green.

The charts back it up. After the giant selloff candle on November 5, the Nasdaq bounced and then pulled back again. If it doesn't make a new low below that candle, that may have been the bottom, and right now it's sitting in a lull.

There's also a lot of negative sentiment priced in. Nvidia reports earnings tomorrow, its first report without Jensen Huang as CEO. Anthropic's IPO is expected this week, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is speaking, and Treasury yields are still above 5%. With that much fear in the market, it won't take much. Any positive news could spark a bounce, and that's where I see the best risk to reward: to the upside, on the first sign of good news for stocks.

What I did with altcoins, gold and silver

I closed my remaining altcoin shorts. Plenty of altcoins made new lows this weekend, some of them new all-time lows, and I'm looking for a bounce even there.

Same thing with gold and silver. I bought the dip on both, and I bought it heavy. Gold is trading around $3,860 and silver around $46.50 this morning. Crypto can keep going lower, but gold and silver will find a bottom, and this weekend may have been it.

The holiday slowdown

Thanksgiving is next week in the United States, and Wall Street is already starting to wind down for the holidays. Since crypto follows stocks, I don't expect any crazy moves in either direction from here. My bias is to the long side of stocks, but overall, I'm expecting sideways chop. If NVDA earnings cause price to dip, I expect it will be bought up rather quickly. Could be a good opportunity for those who never had any exposure but want some.

If we get that sideways chop, this is a good accumulation period. As I've been saying, it's a good time to DCA (Dollar Cost Average). Dollar cost averaging means buying a fixed amount on a regular schedule no matter what the price does, and at these levels, it makes sense for the long term.

On the short term, I think the Nasdaq, Bitcoin, and gold may have already put in their local bottoms, so I'm prepared to go long from here.

How I'm positioned

My short-term thesis is bullish, but I'm expecting mostly sideways chop for now, likely until Christmas. I'm catching the lower end of the range to buy.

The future is uncertain, which is why I'm heavier in gold and silver. I believe they have less risk to the downside. For Bitcoin, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, it's either a quick long trade or DCA.

I'll be posting what I'm seeing in real time in The Profit Circle, my private Discord community. If you want to learn how I read moves like these, that's what I teach at CassiusCuvee.com, and Swell Point is built to help you spot when momentum actually shifts after the noise. GetSwellPoint.com

General chat in The Profit Circle is free! 🌊