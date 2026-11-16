(Kitco Commentary) - Strengths
- Visa has partnered with Anchorage Digital to integrate Western Union’s USDPT stablecoin as a settlement asset on VisaNet. This will allow eligible partners to settle payment obligations using the token. The initiative builds Visa’s annualized stablecoin settlement volume of $20 billion, more than 15 times the year-earlier level, highlighting growing institutional adoption of blockchain-based payment infrastructure.
- The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) plans to make tokenized versions of eligible U.S. securities available on Solana in the second half of 2027. This follows the October launch of its tokenization service on Canton Network and a private blockchain. The expansion could accelerate institutional blockchain adoption, improve asset mobility and strengthen the connection between traditional financial markets and digital asset infrastructure.
- Securitize and Ethena launched a 24/7 liquidity facility that allows eligible investors to exchange shares of BlackRock’s tokenized Treasury fund for stablecoins, including USDC. The facility starts with $50 million in liquidity, with another $50 million available as needed. The initiative could improve liquidity and accessibility for institutional investors in tokenized assets.
Weaknesses
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.56 billion in year-to-date net outflows, reversing a $1.01 billion inflow position as of October 29, according to SoSoValue. The funds lost $643.6 million this week through Thursday, following $1.28 billion in redemptions the prior week, highlighting deteriorating institutional demand as Bitcoin fell below $70,000.
- Nasdaq-listed BTCS sold Ethereum below its purchase price to manage liquidation risks tied to a $64.1 million loan on the decentralized lending platform Aave. The debt was backed by 46,676 ETH, with liquidation potentially beginning near $1,717 per token. The move highlights the risks of leveraged corporate crypto treasury strategies as digital asset prices fall.
- Nasdaq-listed trading platform eToro reported third-quarter net income of $15 million, down from $57 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA fell 56% to $34 million. Crypto trading revenue declined to $1.35 billion from $3.97 billion, and October crypto transactions dropped 62% year-over-year (YoY), highlighting weaker investor activity and profitability pressures across digital asset trading platforms.
Opportunities
- U.K.-based bank Griffin raised $20 million in Series B funding, valuing the bank at more than $100 million, to expand stablecoin reserve services and blockchain-based cross-border payments. The initiative aims to integrate traditional banking infrastructure with onchain payment solutions, creating new opportunities for fintech companies seeking faster and more efficient international transactions.
- Walt, formerly Wallet in Telegram, is launching a standalone application offering cryptocurrency trading, tokenized U.S. stocks, ETFs and perpetual futures. With tens of millions of registered users, the platform aims to expand beyond Telegram and reach a broader investment audience, potentially accelerating retail access to digital assets and tokenized financial products.
- KPMG U.S. issued a clean audit opinion on TG Commodities' 2025 financial statements, covering $2.25 billion in gold backing Tether Gold (XAUT). The independent verification could strengthen investor confidence, attract institutional capital and create new growth opportunities for gold-backed digital assets as demand for transparent, blockchain-based investment products expands.
Threats
- The U.S. Department of Justice received court authorization to seize more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency stolen during Binance's October cyberattack, which exceeded $6 billion in losses. Authorities have frozen over $2.7 billion and linked the attack to North Korean hackers, underscoring persistent cybersecurity threats and the potential for large-scale losses across digital asset platforms.
- Coinbase, Kalshi and Kraken's parent company have backed the CFTC in a legal dispute over its authority to regulate perpetual futures tied to individual stocks. Traditional financial market participants argue that these contracts fall under SEC jurisdiction, highlighting regulatory uncertainty that could delay product launches and restrict innovation in digital asset derivatives markets.
- Bitcoin dropped below $70,000 to its lowest level since August, as the U.S. Dollar Index reached a 19-month high. More than $1.3 billion in cryptocurrency futures positions were liquidated over 24 hours, including $677 million in Bitcoin positions, highlighting how tighter financial conditions and leveraged selling could amplify downside risks across digital asset markets.