(Kitco Commentary) - The cost of filling the car helped push UK inflation higher in September. This morning, an ounce of gold was trading around £2,920, down on the day. If you own gold to protect your purchasing power, you’re entitled to ask why those two things can happen at once.

The answer starts with what investors expect central banks to do next. The prospect of higher US interest rates helped strengthen the dollar and put gold under pressure this morning. The very inflation that makes people worry about the value of their money can also prompt a response that weighs on gold.

Higher inflation can make cash and bonds more competitive

Gold pays no interest. If investors can earn more on cash or government bonds after allowing for inflation, holding gold comes at a higher opportunity cost.

The words after allowing for inflation matter. Imagine a bond yielding 4% when investors expect inflation of 3% over the same period. The expected return in purchasing-power terms is roughly 1%. If the yield rises to 5% and expected inflation rises to 3.5%, that real return improves to roughly 1.5%. Inflation expectations have risen, yet the bond has become more attractive. That is one way an inflation scare can send gold lower.

The reverse can happen too. If inflation expectations rise faster than yields, the real return on bonds shrinks. Two inflation surprises can therefore produce very different reactions in gold. It depends on how much inflation investors expect and how far they think central banks will go to contain it.

Higher rates can only do so much about a fuel shock

A higher interest rate can slow spending. It can make households think twice about financing a car and businesses delay taking out a loan. It cannot increase the amount of fuel arriving in Britain.

That leaves the Bank of England with a difficult judgment. If the rise in fuel prices proves temporary, higher borrowing costs can squeeze households after the original pressure has already begun to fade. If fuel costs feed into delivery charges, business prices and eventually wage demands, inflation can become harder to bring down. By then, a rise that began at the petrol pump can show up in prices across the economy.

Gold can fall while markets expect central banks to respond firmly. If the economy then weakens and investors start to question how long rates can stay high, the pressure on gold can ease even while the cost of living remains elevated. Both reactions can follow from the same rise in fuel prices.

The price that matters to UK buyers is in pounds

The international gold market is generally quoted in dollars. If sterling weakens against the dollar, it can soften a fall in the gold price a UK buyer sees. If sterling strengthens, it can deepen it.

Suppose gold falls 3% in dollars while sterling loses 2% against the dollar. The fall in pounds would be roughly 1%. That difference matters to anyone buying, selling or valuing physical gold in Britain. A headline about the international market can make the move sound much bigger than the one on a UK buyer’s screen.

On Wednesday at 7am, the Office for National Statistics releases October’s inflation figures. September’s annual rate rose from 3.1% to 3.5%, with transport, particularly motor fuels, making the largest upward contribution to the change. I’ll be looking at how much of the October figure comes from fuel, whether services prices are still under pressure and how sterling responds. A rise concentrated at the pumps carries different implications for UK rates from price increases spread across the economy.

What does the fall mean for someone holding physical gold?

A lower selling price matters if you need the money today, especially if you bought recently or have a bill coming due. For someone holding gold over several years, the question is what those holdings will buy when they eventually need to sell. Gold can play a role in protecting purchasing power over time, and the trade-off is that its price can move sharply against you along the way.

It’s also worth remembering what a lower inflation figure would mean for the household budget. If inflation falls from 3.5% to 3%, prices are still rising on average. The weekly shop can keep getting dearer even as the headlines say inflation is easing. For savers, the practical question is whether the interest they earn is enough to keep up with what they spend.

Wednesday’s figures will show how quickly UK prices rose in October. Gold will trade on what investors think happens after that. The question I’ll be watching is whether higher rates are likely to leave savers with more purchasing power after inflation, and how long the economy can bear those rates.