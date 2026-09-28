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Barclays lifts S&P 500 index's year-end target to 7,950 on strong earnings

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Barclays lifts S&P 500 index's year-end target to 7,950 on strong earnings teaser image

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Barclays raised its year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX), to 7,950 from 7,800 on ​Wednesday, following a standout earnings season led by technology ‌companies.

The revised target is about 3.6% higher than the index's last close. The brokerage sees the benchmark reaching 8,800 points by the end of 2027.

U.S. ​corporate earnings have outperformed Wall Street expectations in ​the second quarter; 86% of the 492 S&P ⁠500 companies that have reported results exceeded analysts' estimates, ​higher than the long-term average of 67.5%, according to data ​compiled by LSEG.

Barclays said AI investment and healthy economic activity should support earnings momentum in the coming quarters.

But the brokerage said it remains ​conservative on valuations because of doubts over the durability ​of the AI spending, resilient inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and a more hawkish ‌rate ⁠outlook. The benchmark index has risen 12.1% this year despite the concerns.

The brokerage also lifted its 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for the S&P 500 to $365 from $337.

It downgraded the utilities ​sector to "neutral" from "positive," ​citing regulatory ⁠uncertainties, including challenges around wildfire liability reform and growing opposition to data center permitting ​in some U.S. states.

On Tuesday, HSBC also raised its ​year-end ⁠target, betting that strong corporate earnings and sustained spending on AI infrastructure will extend the benchmark index's rally.

Expectations for the index remain ⁠bullish, ​with UBS Global Research, Goldman Sachs ​and Citigroup projecting the S&P 500 will end the year at or above ​8,000.

Reporting by Akriti Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed

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