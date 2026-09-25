Canadian dollar edges lower as trade war with US intensifies

TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as an escalating trade war between the ​United States and Canada offset higher oil prices, while bond ‌yields climbed.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3805 per U.S. dollar, or 72.44 U.S. cents, giving back much of the previous day's gains. It moved ​in a range of 1.3767 to 1.3820.

The U.S. banned a ​broad swath of Canadian alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products ⁠from import on Tuesday. The import bans came after Canada's ​own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods took effect after midnight on Tuesday.

"Despite ​firmer crude oil prices, the overhang from the new retaliatory tariffs from the U.S. has dampened short-term CAD sentiment, sending the loonie lower today," said George ​Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Canada sends about 70% ​of its exports to the U.S., including oil.

Brent crude futures breached $100 a barrel ‌for ⁠the first time since July 24 as escalating attacks in the Middle East, including on tankers, stifled hopes of a normalization of oil shipping in the region.

Elevated oil prices have raised inflation pressures globally, ​including in Canada.

Investors ​have fully discounted ⁠a Bank of Canada interest rate hike by December after Governor Tiff Macklem last week said ​policymakers were prepared to raise borrowing costs multiple times ​if inflation ⁠remained too high.

U.S. inflation data, due on Friday, could help guide expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

Canadian government bond ⁠yields ​moved higher across the curve, tracking moves ​in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.8 basis points at 3.849%, marking its ​highest level since May 2024.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese