Japan’s Mitsubishi Materials to expand tungsten recycling capacity at Akita

Mitsubishi Materials (TYO: 5711) said on Wednesday it would invest about 8 billion yen ($52 million) to expand tungsten recycling capacity at its subsidiary Japan New Metals, as Japan seeks supplies of the critical mineral following China’s export restrictions.

The investment, which received a 2 billion yen subsidy from Japan’s industry ministry, will double annual capacity to produce ammonium paratungstate (APT), an intermediate used to produce tungsten metal, at the Akita plant to 2,400 metric tons in tungsten trioxide equivalent.

Equipment installation will begin in fiscal 2026, with operations due to start in April 2029.

Japan New Metals, Japan’s only integrated producer of tungsten products from concentrate to powders and carbides, plans to increase the use of domestic tungsten scrap to replace about 1,200 tons a year of imported intermediate materials.

Tungsten carbide, second only to diamond in hardness, is widely used in drills and cutting tools across the metals supply chain, from mining to machining. Tungsten is also used in aerospace and defence equipment, while cemented carbide tools are critical to Japan’s manufacturing sector, including automotive production.

Mitsubishi Materials said the project would strengthen Japan’s tungsten supply chain, promote resource recycling and support the government’s efforts to secure stable supplies of critical minerals.

The company aims to raise the recycling ratio at its tungsten manufacturing sites to 100% by fiscal 2030.

The company said in July it would also invest €50 million ($58 million) to expand tungsten recycling capacity at Germany-based H.C. Starck Tungsten.

($1 = 153.5400 yen)

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Alison Williams)