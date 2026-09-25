off-the-wire

TSX futures dip as escalating US-Iran tensions stoke inflation fears

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
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Sept 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks inched lower on Wednesday as intensifying Middle East hostilities drove oil ​prices toward $100 a barrel, rekindling inflation fears ‌and dampening risk appetite.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.13% as of 05:53 a.m. ET.

Brent crude prices reached ​the $100 mark for the first time since July ​as the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes ⁠in the Gulf region.

Risks to global energy supplies have ​risen in recent weeks as the six-month old conflict ​escalated, putting inflation firmly back on investors' radar ahead of Friday's U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold rose 0.9% after three straight ​sessions of losses, supported by a softer dollar. ​Silver also gained 0.9%. /GOL

Meanwhile, the U.S. on Tuesday expanded trade restrictions ‌on ⁠Canada, banning imports of numerous alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products.

The levies followed 50% tariffs that the U.S. had imposed on some $20 billion of Canadian goods last ​month after several ​rounds of ⁠talks broke down.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE), fell more than 1% in the ​previous session, dragged down by heavy-weight financials.

U.S.-listed ​shares ⁠of Lithium Americas (LAC.TO), rose 4% in premarket trading after J.P.Morgan assumed coverage with "overweight" rating.

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Reporting by Darshan Kumar ​and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

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