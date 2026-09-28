US ETF investors favour shorter tenor bonds as interest rate risks rise

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. bond ETF investors are favouring short- and intermediate-maturity debt while demand for long-term funds remains subdued as a renewed global bonds selloff raises interest rate risks.

Such positioning has ​come into sharper focus as rising oil prices revive inflation concerns, while worries ‌over government borrowing and heavy demand for capital push longer-term yields higher across major markets.



Japan's 10-year government bond yield hit above 3% for the first time in three decades this month, while U.S. Treasury yields are near three-year highs and ​German and British borrowing costs are at multi-year peaks.

Short U.S. Treasury exchange-traded funds drew $12.2 billion ​in the 20 trading sessions through September 8, while intermediate-maturity bond ETFs ⁠attracted about $5.7 billion over the same period, according to LSEG Lipper.

The inflows into shorter-term bonds amounted ​to more than a fifth of the $58 billion those funds have attracted so far this year.

Morningstar ​data showed U.S. intermediate core bond ETFs received $54.2 billion in net inflows through August, while short-term bond ETFs attracted $25.3 billion. Long-term bond ETFs drew just $2.5 billion over the same period.

The much smaller size of the long-term bond ETF ​category partly explains the gap in absolute dollar flows but the modest inflows point to ​subdued demand, analysts said.

"The yield curve isn't really compensating you much for taking more interest-rate risk," said Bryan Armour, ‌director ⁠of ETF and passive strategies research for North America at Morningstar.

That has made intermediate bonds more attractive across a wider range of potential rate outcomes, he said.

Short-dated bonds typically offer income with limited sensitivity to further increases in yields, while intermediate debt provides more potential upside if economic growth ​weakens and borrowing costs ​fall.

"Intermediate bonds offer a ⁠more balanced hedge against weaker growth," Armour said. They can benefit if rates decline but "won't get burned to the same degree if rates move ​higher".

The selloff has sharpened that trade-off. Long-duration funds, meanwhile, have failed to ​regain the ⁠enthusiasm they enjoyed after the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle in 2022.

Armour said investors had piled into long-term bond funds in anticipation of easier monetary policy and more restrained government spending, but "that hasn't come ⁠to ​fruition."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has described the broader positioning as ​a "duration barbell", with investors avoiding an all-or-nothing bet on the direction of rates and instead spreading exposure across parts of ​the curve that can perform under different economic outcomes.

Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Alison Williams