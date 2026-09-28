US Treasury to buy up to $6 billion in Sept 10 buyback operation

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department said ​on Wednesday that it will ‌buy up to $6 billion in 10- to 20-year Treasury ​bonds during its buyback ​operation on Thursday, triple ⁠the size of its ​last long-dated operation. The Treasury last ​month said it would at double the size of its buybacks ​on longer-dated securities ​to at least $4 billion over the ‌next ⁠quarter in an effort to support liquidity.



It came after a selloff that pushed ​30-year ​yields to ⁠their highest level since 2007. The ​Treasury buys older dated, ​less ⁠liquid securities in the operations.



Treasury yields rose after ⁠the ​announcement. Benchmark 10-year ​yields reached 4.8528%, the highest since ​November 2023. Reporting by Karen Brettell

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