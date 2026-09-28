US Treasury to buy up to $6 billion in Sept 10 buyback operation

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it will buy up to $6 billion in 10- to 20-year Treasury bonds during its buyback operation on Thursday, triple the size of its last long-dated operation.
The Treasury last month said it would at double the size of its buybacks on longer-dated securities to at least $4 billion over the next quarter in an effort to support liquidity.
It came after a selloff that pushed 30-year yields to their highest level since 2007. The Treasury buys older dated, less liquid securities in the operations.
Treasury yields rose after the announcement. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 4.8528%, the highest since November 2023.
Reporting by Karen Brettell
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